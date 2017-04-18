Letter to the Editor: Appalling rudeness

To the editor:

I attended the town hall meeting held by Congressman Greg Walden in The Dalles on April 12.. I was appalled at the rudeness of people. He is our representative to the United States Congress and people would not even let him finish answering any of the questions they asked.

Now you would think the attendees were young people, but no most were in their 50’s to 70’s. This is the ages people were taught respect and manners. Where has civility and courtesy gone to?

I am wondering if Senator Wyden will receive the same rudeness when he comes to do his town hall meeting on April 21. I doubt it since the people making all the noise were the Democrats.

Republicans tolerated the last eight years of the Democrats in office without yelling at town hall meetings and I am sure we will be able to be polite even with Wyden who does not represent how we believe.

Do unto others how you would want to be treated and show respect.

Darlien France Dufur