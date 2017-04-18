Ready to Scramble

Kids keep an alert eye on the Easter Bunny as they prepare for a mad scramble during the 16th annual Griffith Motors/Bicoastal Media Easter Egg Scramble Saturday at Sorosis Park. The scramble was presented by A Kidz Dental Zone, Cascade Square Merchants, and Columbia Gorge Affordable Homes. Candy was provided through the support of Grocery Outlet, Papa Murphy's Pizza, Northern Wasco County PUD, Canton Wok, Cascade Orthopedics, NAPA Auto Parts in The Dalles, Casa El Mirador, Fred Meyer, McDonald's, Debra Klaviter Farmers Insurance, and CH2M Hill.