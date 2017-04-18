For the Record for April 18, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday April 18, 2017

Hospital

Admissions

April 15 — Debbie A. Mutton, Goldendale.

April 16 — Guy L. Fallon, The Dalles.

April 17 — Roger Brundridge, Union Gap, Wash.

Discharges

April 14 — Tammy M. Foster, The Dalles.

April 17 — Phillip R. Gilman, The Dalles. Linda I. Grier, no address.

Accidents

Wasco County

April 17, 4:28 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 at milepost 5. Vehicle rolled over during the crash and a crash report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 14, 3:53 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3500 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a brush fire. Upon arrival a slow moving brush fire was located. The fire was extinguished and the area was mopped up.

April 15, 5:17 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2400 block of West 7th Street on a report of a tree fire. Upon arrival six shrub trees were found to be smoldering but no longer burning. Two subjects were using hoses to put the fire out. A spark from a lawnmower may have activated the blaze. The area was mopped up.

April 17, 6:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of West 10th Street on an odor investigation. Caller reported smelling rotten eggs in the area. Smell was determined to be coming from the cherry plant and no problem was found.

Personnel also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, eight on Sunday and 11 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Joseph Michael Smith, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 1000 block of Irvine Street and is accused of parole violation and attempting to elude a police officer.

Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Friday afternoon after state police reported a suspect was denied a weapons purchase. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Samantha Jean Roettger, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of five counts of post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported someone picked up her prescription without her approval.

Shana Marie Henry, 37, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Old Dufur Road Saturday morning after a caller found a lost dog. The dog was taken to the animal shelter and a report was taken.

Siona Lagavale Fanene, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening near West 7th and Richland streets and is accused of post-prison vioaltions.

Tyson Jacob Jordan Whitegrass, 24, Browning, Montana, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault, interference with making a report and strangulation.

Police responded to the 100 block of West 2nd Street early Monday morning after staff reported two subjects who rented a room for the evening caused some damage to the room. A criminal mischief report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 500 block of East 10th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1300 block of West 10th Street.

A runaway report was taken Monday morning from the 200 block of East 5th Street.

Police responded to the 200 block of Terminal Avenue Monday afternoon on a report of a dispute. Two male subjects were involved in a physical dispute but neither wanted to pursue charges. An informational report was taken.

Mariah Dawn Hernandez, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful delivery of heroin, and three counts of unlawful possession of heroin.

A runaway report was taken Monday evening from the 1200 block of East 11th Street.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 6th Street Monday evening after staff reported a vehicle left without paying for gas. The suspect was located and agreed to pay for the gas. A report was taken.

A stolen vehicle report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 2100 block of West 7th Street.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 5700 block of Highway 30 Saturday evening after a caller reported he was involved in a physical altercation with a female subject the previous night. An informational report was taken.

Jose Guadalupe Herrera Martinez, 23, Hood River, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, near exit 76 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from Tygh Valley after a victim reported some mail was stolen.

Oregon State Police

Sergei William Nye, 30, Lavina, Montana, was arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 near exit 109 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Kyle Davie Moore, 26, Tillamook, was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 68 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.

Sherman County

Alexis Aaliyah Garza, 19, Hillsboro, was arrested Friday evening in Biggs Junction and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Juli Cristal Parker, 29, no listed address, was arrested Saturday afternoon and is accused of third-degree sexual abuse.

Gilliam County

Roy Joseph Camargo, 35, Pendleton, was arrested Monday afternoon on Highway 19 near milepost 20 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Regional Jail

Tiffany Dawn Sullivan, 26, Hood River, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and attempting to elude a police officer.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, April 14

Mega Millions – 5-10-55-60-73; Mega: 12; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-4-8-9; 4 p.m. 1-5-6-4; 7 p.m. 0-3-9-7; 10 p.m. 1-0-6-2

Lucky Lines – 3-5-9-16-20-23-28-30

Saturday, April 15

Powerball – 5-22-26-45-61; Powerball: 13; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 5-22-28-42-43-44

Win for Life – 16-35-38-56

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 0-7-1-0; 4 p.m. 2-9-2-0; 7 p.m. 0-2-6-6; 10 p.m. 7-9-4-0

Lucky Lines – 2-8-9-16-20-24-26-29

Sunday, April 16

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-5-2-3; 4 p.m. 0-7-4-5; 7 p.m. 0-2-7-5; 10 p.m. 0-9-0-1

Lucky Lines – 1-8-10-15-17-21-27-29

Monday, April 17

Megabucks – 6-9-14-25-39-42

Win for Life – 1-7-41-47

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-2-1-9; 4 p.m. 9-5-3-0; 7 p.m. 1-8-2-5; 10 p.m. 2-7-9-7

Lucky Lines – 1-7-9-16-18-22-27-31

Washington

Friday, April 14

Match 4 – 5-11-12-24

Daily Game – 9-0-8

Saturday, April 15

Lotto – 1-5-8-16-23-38

Hit 5 – 12-16-18-24-36

Match 4 – 1-4-20-22

Daily Game – 7-7-8

Sunday, April 16

Match 4 – 4-8-19-22

Daily Game – 4-0-8

Monday, April 17

Lotto – 13-14-17-18-46-48

Hit 5 – 12-23-25-26-31

Match 4 – 5-6-17-24

Daily Game – 4-7-4