County adopts new vice-chair position

The Wasco County Commission recently took steps to make sure someone was in the position to make decisions when the other members were unavailable.

Commissioner Steve Kramer was appointed vice-chair April 5 after Chair Rod Runyon and Commissioner Scott Hege announced plans to be gone for an extended period of time.

Hege and his wife, Betsy, were headed to Chile for a month-long visit and Runyon is preparing for his second “Run for the Wall” experience, this time as a member of the support team.

In May of 2016, Runyon joined other bikers in a ride across America to honor veterans and military families. The journey ended with participation in “Rolling Thunder,” a Memorial Day weekend event that draws almost one million bikers to Washington, D.C., every year.

The commission created the new second-in-command position prior to voting for Kramer to fill it.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Runyon.

“I concur,” said Hege.

Kramer quipped, “Sure, I’ll vote for myself” before making the vote unanimous.

He had noted that, with Runyon heading out of the state, it would be good to have someone able to perform the chair’s duties.

Runyon agreed, saying that the position could be used to groom someone to assume the lead role on the county board in the future.