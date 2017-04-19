Expert to discuss lead ammunition

Leland Brown, an expert from the Oregon Zoo, will be speaking about the use of lead and non-lead ammunition for hunting at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum this Saturday, April 22.

Brown will address a key conservation issue that hunters and non-hunters are facing. Through education and outreach, he hopes to inspire hunters and other to boost habitat conservation efforts, and points out that hunters have traditionally been among the stronger supporters of conservation.

Brown’s presentation will last approximately 30 minutes, followed by a question and answer session.

The event, which begins at noon in the Discovery Center’s Murdock Theater, is free.

For more information, call 541-296-8600, ext. 210.