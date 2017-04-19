OR Wheat Foundation awards scholarships

The Oregon Wheat Foundation has awarded scholarships to one student in Wasco County and another in Sherman.

The local scholarships are two of a dozen $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors this year. The scholarships were awarded to students from 12 counties.

Students were judged on their community involvement, academic achievement and an essay on a wheat industry topic.

The Wasco County recipient, Liam Brewer, a graduating senior from The Dalles High School, plans to study psychology with a focus on counseling at either Oregon State University or Montana State University. He is the son of David and Margaret Brewer. He serves as student body vice president in his senior year; is a National Honor Society member; played football; ran track and cross country; and earned a spot on the varsity ski team going to state the past two years. He has volunteered for various school, community and church projects.

The Sherman County winner is Meghan Belshe, a graduating senior of Sherman County School in Moro. She is the daughter of Marty and Molly Belshe, and she plans to study in the food science and technology field at a college she has yet to select. She played on her school’s volleyball and tennis teams, lettering all four years. Meghan is student body president and National Honor Society chapter vice president. She is involved in her church and with various community volunteer projects.

Oregon Wheat Foundation scholarships are open to high school seniors whose parents are members of the Oregon Wheat Growers League or whose parents are employed by grower members of the organization. The scholarship is also open to students employed by grower members.

