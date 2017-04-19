For the Record for April 19, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday April 19, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles

April 18, 5:39 p.m. – Blocking, non-injury crash reported at West 13th and Trevitt. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical service Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 2400 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday morning her father’s car was stolen from the parking lot sometime overnight. Report taken.

Another caller from the 2400 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday morning her 1997 red dodge Stratus was taken from the parking lot overnight.

A caller reported Tuesday morning she was having an argument with her father in a parking lot in the 500 block of Mt. Hood. She said she was having a nervous breakdown. Another female said she would take the woman to her probation officer and then to her house to calm down.

A caller in the 200 block of East Third Street reported Tuesday morning employees from nearby businesses are parking in front of her business, and her customers cannot find parking there. She said she would send pictures of the offending vehicles to police.

A caller at West Seventh and Garden reported Tuesday morning a male was outside yelling and screaming for over an hour. An officer found the man was having issues with his father again. The man was given options to speak to counselors.

The high school principal reported Tuesday afternoon a student assaulted another student. The aggressor was suspended. The mother of the victim said she was reluctant to press charges and would call police later.

A caller in the 300 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday evening he was on a bike and a driver going by yelled at him, then drove around the block and returned and jumped out of his pickup and took a swing at him. The caller took a picture of the driver’s vehicle and the driver knocked his phone out of his hand. Police left a phone message for the driver.

A caller in the 2400 block of West 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon someone broke out her driver’s side window and tried to hotwire her car overnight. Report taken.

James Earl Mulvaney, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Eighth and Liberty and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of heroin and being a felon in possession of a weapon (misdemeanor).

Karina Nicole Childers, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Union and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

A caller in the 1300 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday evening a child’s Lightning McQueen bike was stolen.

A caller reported a semi-truck making a delivery got high centered in the 1400 block of West Eighth Street Tuesday evening. The semi was unstuck by a tow.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported a man and woman were fighting and the man pulled the woman’s backpack from her and threw it at her. It was an argument over alcohol.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported people in the parking lot are being loud, unruly and rude to employees. An officer found three trucks in the area and they were told to move along.

A fight at a home at 12th and Washington was reported late Tuesday. An officer found the residents had been outside for the last hour talking and their voices carry.

An officer stopped three young people early Wednesday morning on West Eighth Street. Officer gave them a ride to a residence and verified with the mother of one of the three young people that they were allowed to stay with her. All were warned for curfew violation.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported early Wednesday two people came up to his car and tried to get into it, and told him he could stay at their house. The caller is living in his car with his wife and child, and said they were going to leave town soon.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Eighth Street and is accused of probation violation.

Wasco County

A deputy responded to a report of a bank alarm going off in the 500 block of Deschutes Avenue Tuesday morning. Building reported to be secure; false alarm.

A caller reported that her 3-year-old daughter had been bitten by a dog the night before while they were stopped at the Memaloose Rest Area. Report taken.

Criminal mischief-vandalism was reported in the 2100 block of State Road on Tuesday afternoon. Report taken.

A caller reported someone hit his mailbox Tuesday afternoon, and other mailboxes had been taken out as well. Caller said the driver might have been distracted and hit them. The car’s right molding and right side mirror and right headlight were left broken at the scene after the incident. Report taken.

In the 3800 block of West 10th Street Tuesday evening, a caller reported he had been in a fight with his partner’s daughter and now is having a mental crisis and banging his head on the wall. He said the daughter was arrested for slapping him earlier, and she continues to do it and he said he couldn’t take it anymore. Parties agreed to separate for the night.

Luis Miguel Navarro, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Sarah Helen Kristine Mosley, 23, no hometown given, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Thomas Matthew King, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of burglary in the second degree.

Oregon State Police

Samuel James Persinger, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening near milepost 83 on I-84 and accused of being a fugitive from another state/felony.

Sherman County

David Joel Barbero, 65, of Nehalem, was arrested Wednesday morning on John Day Dam Road and accused of probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Alex Michael Kemp, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of one count of probation violation.

Mindi Kim Simonton, 34, of Maupin, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of three counts of post-prison supervision sanctions.

Martin Ray Dodson, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of post-prison supervision sanctions.

Kelsey Elsa Frank, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of one count of probation violation.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of three counts of probation violation.

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of three counts of probation violation.

Blaine Roger Poirier, 47, of Wasco, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, April 18

Mega Millions – 08-29-30-43-64 Mega-ball=06 Megaplier=03

Lucky Lines – 1, 8, 9, 16, 20, 24, 26, 31

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 5, 8, 6, 2; 4 p.m., 1, 1, 5, 1; 7 p.m., 1, 6, 0, 7; 10 p.m., 1, 1, 3, 9

Washington

Tuesday, April 18

Mega Millions – 08-29-30-43-64 Mega-ball=06 Megaplier=03

Match 4 – 11-14-17-20

Daily Game – 02-08-05