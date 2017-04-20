Cherry Festival calendar

The Senator Ted Ferrioli stage calendar:

SATURDAY

SENATOR TED FERRIOLI STAGE

12:30 p.m. — Dance Club Academy





1-1:30 p.m. — Summit Storm

1:45-2:15 p.m. — Canton Wok presents Lion and Dragon Dancers

2:30-4 p.m. — Willy & Nelson

4:30-6 p.m. — Jam the Band

6:30-9 p.m. — Cherry Idol

Sunday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — · Gorge Country Media Community Celebration Day

Finishing a full day of entertainment on the Senator Ted Ferrioli stage Saturday night is the Cherry Idol contest on the outdoor stage at First and Washington streets. QNLZ (Queen Liz), who won last year’s competition, will be performing two original songs during Cherry Idol while the judges are deciding who won.



The new song “Cherry on Top” will be performed live on stage by James Andrews preceding the Cherry Idol contest at approximately 6 p.m. (See lyrics, page B2).

The contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the top 10 performers, selected from contestants who posted video or audio to Facebook as the preliminary round of the competition. The contest was open to all ages. First, second and third place winners will receive gift certificates to businesses around town for $250 plus a $100 gift certificate for Hood River Jewelers for First Place, $150 for Second Place, and $100 for Third Place.

The finalists are Taylor Beeks, Tk Olson, Haley James, Kaya Byrd, Hillary Ruth Langdon/Kellina Coy, Mya VanKoten, Pyper Walker, Danni J Dooley, The Baker Brothers, and Frank and April Moore.

FULL CALENDAR

Thursday, April 20

St. Mary’s Lip Sync Challenge, 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. Winner will perform during the Cherry Idol competition Saturday night. The traditional lip sync, which lasted 25 years, will not take place. “It just seemed to be fizzling out over the past couple years,” said Camille Terry, membership and events coordinator with The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, April 21

Davis Shows Northwest brings their big carnival to First Street downtown. Opens 2 p.m. Friday. Armbands sold daily, presale $20, on site, $25. Carnival, games, and food. Pre-sale tickets available at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, 404 W. Second Street.

Open Air Market opens at 4 p.m., along First Street, downtown The Dalles.

Family Pit Party with DF-E, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Family Pit Party with DJ-E, behind the Granada at First and Washington. Alcohol free dance party for the whole family.

Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home and Lifestyle Show, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth Street. Ecofriendly products and ideas, home improvement, appliances, remodeling ideas and contractors, outdoor living, auto and RV show, more. Free Admission.

Saturday, April 22

Northwest Cherry Festival Run/Walk, registration opens at 7 a.m., race starts 8 a.m. at Dry Hollow Elementary School, 1314 East 19th Street. Course is on paved roads past cherry orchards. The 10K is a loop run; 5K and 3K are out and back runs. Call 541-298-1119 for information. Cost varies between $10 and $30.

Cherry Festival Breakfast, 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 West Ninth Street. Enjoy breakfast, socialize, and watch the crowning of King Bing and Queen Anne.

KODL Classic Car Show, registration begins at 8 a.m., on Federal Street between First and Fourth streets downtown The Dalles. Information at KODL.com, or call 541-296-2101. Entrants compete for trophies and plaques. All entrants receive dash plates and gift bags. Awards are presented at 2 p.m.

Friends of Chinatown Open House is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 210 East First Street.

The Teddy Bear Run rumbles along the parade route beginning at 9:45 a.m., or about 15 minutes before the start of the parade. The ride starts and ends at K-Mart, 2640 West 6th Street. The Teddy Bear Run is made up of motorcycles, and has been an unofficial part of the Cherry Festival for well over 20 years. Riders carry stuffed animals, which are donated each year to Mid-Columbia Medical Center and emergency response organizations to comfort children in difficult situations.

Tonkin Subaru Cherry Festival Parade, begins 10 a.m. at Sixth and Webber, loops through downtown and concludes at the Chamber office. Information at 541-296-2231.

The 14th Annual Poker Run follows the Teddy Bear Run, starts at K-Mart, ends at Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 East Third Street, The Dalles. Information at 541-965-2701.

Open air market reopens at 11 a.m., on First Street, downtown.

An agricultural job fair, new this year, will be at the entrance to the market, open noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, available for agricultural employers. Sponsors include Oregon Cherry Growers, The Dalles Fruit Company, Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers, Polhen Farms and Orchard View Farms.

Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home and Lifestyle Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth Street.

Davis Shows Northwest brings their big carnival to First Street downtown, opens 11 a.m. Armbands sold daily, presale $20, on site, $25. Carnival, games, and food. Pre-sale tickets available at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, 404 W. Second Street.

Society for Creative Anachronism, noon to 6 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, First and Union Streets. Explore the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe. Medieval reenactment, the local chapter of the society will be demonstrating life in the middles ages through dancing armor, music, arts, crafts, archery, clothing, food, and fighting.

Cherry festival softball presents MSP National Qualifier at Kramer Field, 945 Walnut Street, The Dalles. Call the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District for more, 541-296-9533.

Sunday, April 23

The 11th annual Cherry of a Ride, a bike ride, begins between 6 and 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. Fundraiser for the school. Riders can choose from five distances, all offering scenic views of orchards. Manned rest stops along routes. Information online at smatd.org · or call 541-296-6004.

Cherry festival softball, co-ed softball tournament at Kramer Field, 945 Walnut Street, The Dalles. Information at 541-296-9533 and nwprd.org.

Open Air Market opens at 10 a.m., along First Street, downtown The Dalles. An agricultural job fair, new this year, will be at the entrance to the market, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, space available for agricultural employers. Sponsors include Oregon Cherry Growers, The Dalles Fruit Company, Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers, Polhen Farms and Orchard View Farms.

Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home and Lifestyle Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth Street. Ecofriendly products and ideas, home improvement, appliances, remodeling ideas and contractors, outdoor living, auto and RV show, more. Free admission.

Anyone with questions regarding any of the festival events can email the Chamber at info@thedalleschamber.com or call 541-296-2231.