Letter to the Editor: Bad behavior

To the editor:

I attended the Walden town hall on Wednesday (in Hood River) and was disturbed and appalled by the behavior of many other attendees. We live in a great country and democracy is a great thing.

Debate is a welcome part of democracy but booing, interrupting, yelling, stomping feet, calling names and not allowing Mr. Walden to respond is not productive engagement.

There were kids and children in attendance. We all are teachers of our future generations, so let’s practice respect and good manners. These are what we want our children to learn no matter your political persuasion. I was not able to attend the Merkley town hall but from what I hear, it was a very different experience.

Keely Kopetz

Hood River