0

Letter to the Editor: How to attract...

As of Thursday, April 20, 2017

To the editor:

How to attract honey bees; plant flowers. How to attract yellow jackets; use old meat. How to attract illegal citizens; sanctuaries.

Alan Winans

Hood River

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)