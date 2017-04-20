Letter to the Editor: Ignoring July 4

To the editor:

How can the Fort Dalles Fourth Planners, aka The Dalles Main Street organization, think that by totally ignoring the actual day — the 4th of July — to celebrate our national holiday (and it still is a federal holiday!) they are adding anything to the celebration?



If you look on the calendar, the 4th of July is our Independence Day — the day we celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Why has this committee now decided that they'll overlook the pleasure and pride of so many veterans celebrating on the actual day, marching in the local parade, or being on the sidelines?

This is a day to honor the sacrifices made by thousands of soldiers over the decades fighting to keep our country's independence. As I read the article in the Chronicle, it sounds like many people have had plans ruined because of this group of people and their arbitrary decision.



If there was going to be such a big problem lining up music and entertainment, then maybe someone should have started sooner on lining up programs.

I just don't understand why our city's celebration needs to be so big that it can be "recognized as the Northwest's premier Independence Day celebration.” Who are they trying to compete with?



There are probably many people who were planning to celebrate a long holiday weekend in The Dalles by coming in and staying through the middle of the week, but now, by the time they arrive, the celebrating will be done, and the 4th will just be "ho-hum.”

Watching how the thinking of some in our community is working lately, it makes a person wonder.....How can buying a theater for over $350,000, doing improvements on it for more thousands of dollars, then selling it for only $60,000 — which is paid at $20,000 per year for three years — be a solid business deal?



How can the idea of repaving a little-used street with minimum weather damage take precedence over some of the highly used neighborhood streets that have needed repair for years, and have so many potholes and cuts across them that driving them is worse than a gravel road?



They've gotten rid of the Fort Dalles Rodeo and Parade along with the celebrations connected to that weekend, and changed it to another event in July downtown. And now, they want to change — and essentially — wipe out one of our country's biggest holidays —what are they thinking?

Diana Weston

The Dalles