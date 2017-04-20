Letter to the Editor: Learn from past

To the editor:

The United States is a country of immigrants; who all initially suffered prejudice and poor treatment.

Can we not learn from the past and act more humanely towards our latest immigrants? Acts of injustice undermine all of us.

Mountain View Worship Group of the Society of Friends, the Quakers, support our immigrant community. We as a country need to develop humane economic policies, protect labor rights, develop a clear path to citizenship, respect civil and human rights, demilitarize the border and make family reunification a priority.

Our nation is one that is built on hope. Until there is a rational immigration policy, with a path towards citizenship, we will do what we can to protect all peoples living and working here. They are our neighbors, work hard, abide by our laws and pay taxes.

We urge you to contact Oregon District 2 Congressman, Greg Walden, and/or Washington District 3 Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, and demand a stop to current immigration [ICE] policy of ‘hunt and deport’ and to work to pass a national immigration bill.

Jane Gibson, Bruce Lumper, Sher Schywartz, Lark Lennox, Marolyn Wilks, Bill Lennox, Byron Gibson, Clayton H. Evens, Donna Meengs, Jim Holston, Shannon Perry, Erin Day-Gennett, Jeff Hunter,

Tina Genoff