Letter to the Editor: Represent us

To the editor:

I want to say right up front that I have been a moderate Republican for years. That changed this year, due to the extreme positions taken by the old party of Lincoln.



So, I switched to the Democrats. I don’t suffer the illusion they are any less corrupt, or power hungry than the Republicans, but their positions are slightly more tolerable. Both are controlled by party bosses who won’t allow “across the aisle collaboration.”



Violation will get you un-elected, as witnessed by the recent unseating of the Republican Indiana and Utah senators who did.



Maybe that explains Greg Walden’s recent voting record. What other reason could possibly explain his total abandonment of Oregon’s record of environmental concerns and safe guarding of public lands.

If these aren’t bad enough, his vote to repeal FCC protections of our personal privacy rights is completely intolerable. When I discovered he had received $155,100 dollars from the three-large internet/media providers, two to 10 times more than any other Republican, I knew his vote was for sale. These votes are way past principles, they are about greed.



He participated in writing the GOP health care plan which is similarly about protecting the interests of insurance companies and medical equipment suppliers, not to mention the largest profiteer, big pharma. Sixty percent of our district are on ACA. What about them??

These vital issues impact all of our health, financial security, and quality of life every day, regardless of our political affiliation.



Mr. Walden, we need you to represent us, not big money. Clearly you have forgotten who you work for; so, in the words of President Trump, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

David Mack

The Dalles