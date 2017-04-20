Letter to the Editor: Story choices

To the editor:

Are you drawing straws in the Chronicle newsroom to see who writes what story? In the universe of Big Stories, cows having “gas” must be important to someone. RaeLynn did as fine a job as anyone could with informing the readers of such.

I remember once at the Portland Zoo a giraffe got hold of a soda and produced a belch so LOUD and LONG the startled folks on the coast ran to higher ground thinking a tsunami was coming! Did the dinosaurs graze through wild Brussel Sprout fields and the methane cloud generated along with lightning cause an explosion for a “Big Boom” extinction theory?

Drawing straws in the Chronicle newsroom…I wonder who’ll get to write the story, “What squirrels are really doing with their nuts?”

Gary Elkinton

The Dalles