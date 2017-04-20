Man stabbed Wednesday eve

A 24-year-old The Dalles man remains in intensive care this morning following a stabbing in the area of 11th and Trevitt at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to city police.

The victim and another man had an altercation inside a residence earlier in the evening, said The Dalles Police Detective Sgt. Jamie Carrico.

Shortly after that altercation, a third man came to the area and stabbed the victim. The stabbing happened outside, but was within a block of the residence where the fight took place, Carrico said.

The stabbing is suspected to have stemmed from the initial altercation, he said.

The knife from the stabbing has not been recovered, Carrico said, and no arrests have been made.

The victim is wounded in the upper rear torso on the left side. He also has a superficial wound on the other side of his torso.

Police don’t know what the original altercation was about. “Basically, the victim isn’t being very forthcoming with us,” Carrico said. All three men, the victim, the suspect, and the person who was in the original altercation, have had prior contacts with police.

Police first learned of the stabbing when they were notified by the victim’s girlfriend, who reported they were on their way to the hospital, according to police logs.

The police log said the person who was in the initial confrontation with the victim was bleeding badly from his eye.

This is the third stabbing in The Dalles in 2017. The first two resulted in fatalities.

Early on Jan. 27, Zoey Austin Pike, 21, of The Dalles, was arrested and accused of fatally stabbing another man. He remains jailed on murder charges.

On March 16, Garrett Jack Brennan, 25, was arrested and charged with stabbing to death his grandmother, Charlene Caldwell. He remains jailed on murder charges.