No. 20 Huskies move to 3rd in BMC

The Sherman Huskies moved into third place in the Blue Mountain Conference baseball standings after taking a 3-1 road loss Tuesday against No. 5-ranked Pilot Rock.

Rocket ace pitcher Levi Thieme struck out nine Sherman batters and scattered two hits and walked three in his 6 2/3 innings of work.

The No. 20 Huskies started off strong with one run on one hit and two walks, as Bradley Moe drove in Maverick Winslow with a two-out single.

Pilot Rock tied the game with an unearned run in the first and tacked on another unearned run in the second to go ahead, 2-1.

The Rockets padded their lead to 3-1 in the third and rode Thieme’s arm the rest of the way.

Treve Martin posted Sherman’s only other hit in the sixth inning, following Moe, who reached on an error to put the tying runs on base.

Thieme struck out the final batter of the sixth inning to end the threat to keep the Rockets ahead by two runs.

Winslow received a walk and scored a run, Trey Homer and Diego Valdez each reached base on walks, Martin had a hit, and Moe tallied a hit and drove in a run.

The second game of the doubleheader was called off due to bad weather and will be made up at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

On Saturday in Moro, the Huskies racked up 31 runs on 20 hits and 18 walks with 13 stolen bases in a two-game sweep over winless Union by scores of 12-2 and 19-2.

Sherman opened the floodgates in the first inning of the opener with seven runs, and added three second-inning runs and finished off the deal with two runs in the third frame in a 12-2 mercy-ruled victory.

Homer smacked a three-run double in the second, Martin went 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Winslow went 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases.

Jacob Justesen was 1 for 3 with two runs, Moe walked twice and scored two runs, and both Martin and Fields tallied a hit and scored two runs apiece. Martin also drove in two runs.

Justesen got the starting nod and earned the win.

In 3 2/3 innings, Justesen allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts and three walks on 60 pitches.

Sherman rattled off 13 hits and received 12 walks, breaking open a close lead with a 13-run fourth-inning onslaught.

The Huskies added five runs in the fifth to close out Union for the 19-2 sweep triumph.

Justesen went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs, four RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Brett Troutman had two hits, a run scored and drove in five runs, and Martin ended up 2 for 3 with two walks, three runs and an RBI.

Kyle Fields totaled two hits, two runs and an RBI, Homer and Valdez scored two runs apiece, Moe went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Tyler Jones added a hit and a run scored.

Homer allowed two runs in three innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks for the winning decision on 44 pitches.

Max Martin struck out two in the final two innings and did not allow a run in his relief effort.

Sherman (8-3, 5-2) hosts Grant Union (3-11, 0-8) for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.