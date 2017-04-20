For the Record for April 20, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 20, 2017

Hospital

Admissions

April 19 — Harold D. Lancaster, Dufur.

Discharges

April 19 — Roger L. Brundridge, Union Gap, Wash.;Katherine M. Krug, Arlington; Debbie A. Mutton, Goldendale.

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 19, 11:25 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 200 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

April 19, 5:21 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Trevitt streets. A crash report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Chance Michael Sendejas, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning near West 2nd and Pentland streets on two warrants; one for first-degree failure to appear and one for second-degree failure to appear.

A cat bite report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1500 block of East 11th Street.

An offensive littering report was taken Wednesday morning from Rock Fort. Suspect was located later in the day and cited.

Linda Joanne Santana, 67, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Old Dufur Road and is accused of four counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. She was also arrested on a warrant.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 600 block of East 2nd Street.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Wednesday evening after state police reported a weapons purchase denial at the location. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the hospital Wednesday evening after a caller reported her boyfriend was involved in an assault at West 11th and Trevitt streets and was stabbed. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 2000 block of East 10th Street early Thursday morning after a caller reported he was having thoughts of harming himself.

Subject was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and an information report was taken.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Dufur Wednesday morning after a caller reported a dog at large bit her horse. Contact was made with the dog owner who had proof that the dog was up to date on shots. The dog was quarantined by the owner and no citations were issues. An informational report was taken.

Deputy made contact with a wanted male subject Wednesday afternoon at the sheriff’s office.

Subject was cited in lieu of arrest and released per request of the court. A report was taken.

Regional Jail

River Marie Agrelius, 18, The Dalles, was transported by Clark County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, April 19

Powerball – 1-19-37-40-52; Powerball: 15; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 2-8-15-34-36-39

Win for Life – 6-55-60-67

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-8-0-5; 4 p.m. 6-7-0-6; 7 p.m. 1-0-9-1; 10 p.m. 7-6-8-1

Lucky Lines – 3-6-12-16-18-24-26-32

Washington

Wednesday, April 19

Lotto – 1-8-9-11-19-42

Hit 5 – 4-14-19-21-36

Match 4 – 13-14-18-21

Daily Game – 5-5-1

CORRECTION

In the Port of The Dalles board election story in the April 18 issue, Port Commission candidate Staci Coburn was incorrectly identified as serving as the Relay for Life Logistics Coordinator and on MCMC’s Patient Partnership Council. Coburn previously served in these positions, but is not doing so currently.