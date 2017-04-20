TD hits 18 top-11 places at Willamette Invitational

At the 27-team Willamette Falls Invitational, The Dalles track and field squad turned in 18 top-11 finishes and 24 personal records Saturday in Oregon City.
Julian Hernandez had the best finish amongst the boys’ team with a third-place output of 159-feet in the javelin.
Justin Conklin hit a personal-record time of 16.09 seconds to grab fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles, and the 4x400-meter relay group of Glenn Breckterfield, Jack Bonham, Bill Burns and J.R. Scott placed sixth with a time of 3:47.20.
Breckterfield ended up seventh in the pole vault with a final height of 10-0, Luke McLean added an eighth-place 3,000-meter run after a season-best 9:46.61, and Conklin had a personal-record of 5-10 to lock down eighth place in the high jump.
Jordan McGuirk had a toss of 113-03.50 to finish ninth in the discus, and Ethan Shubert had a personal-record time of 4:31.68 for 11th in the 800 meters, and Gabe Lira followed up with a 9:52.44, a personal record, to end up 11th in the 3,000.
Emma Mullins and Mercy Iaulualo tallied bests for the girls’ side, as Mullins set a personal record of 2:30.59 to end up third in the 800-meter race and Iaulualo hit for third in the shotput with a personal-record of 34-01.
Jenna Miller ended up seventh in the 300-meter hurdles after a run of 53.63 for seventh place, Kayla Seibel added seventh-place honors in the triple jump with a leap of 31-11, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Miller, Mullins, Aileen Luna-Lopez and Shyanne Cady went off for a time of 4:36.16 to take seventh.
Kendyl Kumm added an 8-06 to take eighth in the pole vault, Miller had a 1:04.95 for eighth in the 400-meter race, Tressa Wood hit a personal record of 5:18.43 to secure eighth in the 1,500 meters and she tacked on a 11:50.10, a personal record, in the 3,000-meter run for ninth place.
The Dalles heads out to Hermiston for the 32nd annual Kiwanis Invitational with the first event slated for 10 a.m.
