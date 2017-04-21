0

The Dalles boys edged out by Hermiston

Both teams get four wins, but Bulldogs inch ahead on sets, 10-9

The Dalles tennis players, from left, Andy Lopez and Pedro Lopez were in action Thursday in a league match against Hermiston. Both teams racked up four wins apiece, but the host Bulldogs won the match on sets, 10-9, to get the victory.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, April 21, 2017

Riding high off its first win over Hood River Valley in more than four years, The Dalles boys’ tennis team played Hermiston to a 4-4 draw, but was edged out in total sets won, 10-9, in a league match played Thursday on the campus of Hermiston High School.

“We have two league matches left before districts and I feel like our boys are at or near the top of the Columbia River Conference, which will put us in a great spot when it comes to district seeding,” said The Dalles head coach Shea MacNab.

Of the eight matches, The Dalles won two in straight sets and added a pair of third-set match-breaker victories, but had one match-breaker loss at No. 2 doubles.

Quinn Wilson continued his current upswing with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jose Gonzalez in a No. 1 singles battle, and at No. 4 singles, Andy Lopez had to work overtime to finally outlast his opponent, Jose Sanchez.

Lopez won the first set by a 6-4 tally, but Sanchez inched ahead late in the second set to secure a 7-6 win to send this showdown into a match-breaker.

In that third set, Lopez found his second wind, moving ahead by a 10-6 score to get the decision.

“Andy worked his entire match and never gave up,” MacNab said. “He did not play his best, but he never quit and I greatly admire his effort and fortitude.”

James Pashek lost 4-6, 0-6 in a No. 2 singles match against Caleb Jorgenson, and Pedro Lopez had a close match, but wound up on the wrong end of a 4-6, 3-6 margin in a No. 3 contest versus Hayden Cissna.

Hermiston came out victorious at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, as the top tandem of Thomas McCullough and Patrick Wicks dispatched of Alex Lopez and Omar Rodriguez, 6-0, 7-5.

Koby Grigg and Jason Morris gave the Bulldogs their fourth win of the day in a three-set marathon versus Brandon Bustamante and Ethan Martin.

Bustamante and Martin dominated the opening-set by a 6-1 margin and nearly pulled off a straight-sets win, but lost 6-7 in the second set, sending the match into a match-breaker round.

Grigg and Morris rallied for a 10-6 triumph in the third set.

Devam Patel and Justin Eiesland had a back-and-forth No. 3 doubles match against Matt Eckhardt and Austin Garcia, where the Hermiston duo picked up a 6-4 opening-set win.

Patel and Eiesland did not let that loss stop their fire, as they teamed up for a 7-5 second-set win and capped their comeback with a 10-5 match-breaker margin.

“Devam and Justin continue to play great together,” MacNab said. “A couple of weeks ago, in their last match against Hermiston, Justin and Devam had to forfeit during a third-set match-breaker because Justin injured himself.”

At No. 4 doubles, TD’s Edgar Contreras and Jose Reyes fought hard for a 7-5 win in the first set and then dropped the hammer down on Alan Zepeda and Eli Muniz, 6-0, in the second to chalk up a winning effort.

“We had great matches from Quinn, Andy, Devam and Justin, and Edgar and Jose,” MacNab said. “Edgar and Jose are a new doubles team this year, as Jose played his way onto our varsity squad earlier in the week. They looked great for their first match together and came out with a win.”

The Dalles plays in a daylong Intermountain Conference Crossover Tournament starting at 11 a.m. Saturday in Madras, and then hosts Pendleton in a league contest at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

