Getting Prepared

About 100 visitors to the Fort Dalles Readiness Center Wednesday evening learned more about the dangers a Cascadia Subduction Earthquake could create around the region, with landslides and rockfalls blocking roads; the tremors collapsing buildings; and a serious tsunami likely at the Oregon Coast. Besides the earthquake talk, 10 emergency preparedness agencies and companies set up booths to help residents around the region get better prepared for surviving any disaster, natural or manmade. Among those on hand for the three-hour event were the American Red Cross; Life Flight; Northwest Natural; Stockpile Survival Shop, a local company that sells emergency survival gear of all types; and the Wasco County Emergency Management Agency.