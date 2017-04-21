Roster shakeup used as a lesson

The Dalles girls’ tennis coach Debby Jones used Thursday’s league match against Hermiston as a shock to the system of her players by mixing and matching athletes into different roles to test their mental strength.

Although the Lady Riverhawks wound up in an 8-0 loss, the hope is that the abrupt lineup re-shuffling can help the team learn how to deal with adversity as they head into district action in less than three weeks.

“On the big picture landscape, I am hopeful that it was a great learning experience for all of us,” Jones said. “I felt the need to experiment with the girls’ comfort level. It is a skill set we have been working on and I learned a lot about where we were as a team in our mental and emotional development. We are making great strides, but are not near the finish line.”

Even with the switches, the Riverhawks nearly had two wins, but those matches ended up in third-set match-breaker losses.

At No. 1 doubles, the pairing of Robin Pashek and Kiana Pielli went to work against Hermiston’s Jaycee Ternes and Katelyn Millard, taking the opening set by a 6-3 score.

Ternes and Millard evened things up at 1-apiece after a 6-4 second-set win, and kept that momentum charging in the match-breaker, 10-4.

Maggie Corey and Cassie Vazquez stayed together in their No. 3 doubles classification for a match against Paola Sanchez and Keali Hamilton.

Corey and Vazquez won the first set, 6-1, but then Sanchez and Hamilton came out victorious over the next two sets, by final margins of 6-2 and 10-6.

Reed Middleton and Breena Wadekamper defeated The Dalles’ Ellie Trujillo and Abby Minnick, 6-1, 6-2 in a No. 2 doubles contest, and then Hermiston’s No. 4 duo of Alyssa Perkins and Olivia Thomas rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Jessica Vega and Liz Leon.

The Riverhawks’ singles players really felt the shake-up most, as Jocelyn Hernandez moved up from her usual No. 3 spot to No. 1 for a match opposite Mackenzie Hill.

Hill won in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-0, and then Lindsay McAllister kept the Hermiston run going with a 6-3, 6-1 winner against Yahaira Alvarez at No. 2 singles.

Lupita Contreras lost at No. 3 singles to Adriann Stewart, 2-6, 1-6-1, and Natalie Varland, in her singles debut, lost 4-6, 1-6 in a match against Breckyn Mecham.

“Natalie really played well and I am excited to think we’ve found a new singles player to help step in when we lose our top-3 next year to graduation,” Jones said.

While much of the tennis game is predicated on serves, net play and strategy, Jones emphasizes the mental side mostly, especially since she has one day a week to work on that discipline.



As a coach, Jones said she appreciated the passion and desire to win from every player, adding that her group will not shrink from an uphill climb, which further bolstered her pride in her dedicated athletes.

“During the moment, it was rough and they were definitely challenged, but every player realized that they survived,” Jones said. “Losing was painful, but it didn’t destroy us and we lived to play another day. The opportunity was there to more fully understand how important the mental side of sports and life in general is. I told the girls that my job was not to just build tennis players, but also women of character. I am happy to announce that we are still undefeated in those standings.”

The Dalles makes a trip to Moro for a non-league match against Sherman with a start time of 4 p.m.

After that, the girls start league action on the road versus Pendleton at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.