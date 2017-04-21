SWC gets nine victories

South Wasco County picked up eight firsts and had 11 personal records at the TVC Track Meet Thursday in Madras.

With those numbers, the boys and girls each wound up second in the final standings.

Madisen Davis shattered her school record in the javelin with a personal-record of 128-feet-7 inches to nab first place.

Jacqueline Noland hit a season-best time of one minute and 6.72 seconds in her try at 400 meters, and Jada Myers came out on top in the 300-meter hurdles, with a personal-record marker of 53.74.

Rounding out the girls’ winners, Ana Popchock had a season-best 15-07.50 for tops in the long jump, and she tallied a 33-02 for first in the triple jump.

Popchock was second-best in the 200 meters (27.95), and the 4x400-meter relay team of Popchock, Myers, Kyrsten Sprouse and Noland hit a 4:34.72 to score second.

Michael Cuevas had a win in the 400-meter race with his season-best time of 56.04 and went for a 146-04 to finish first in the javelin.

Dawson Herlocker set a personal record in the shotput with his 39-03.50 to grab first, and had another win in the discus toss with a 128-01.

Cuevas was second in the 200 with his personal-record of 24.86, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Brandon Wraught, Tuff Wilson, Matthew Gragg and Cuevas cruised to a 3:57.49 to tally second place.

SWC heads to the Condon-Wheeler Invite starting at noon on April 28.