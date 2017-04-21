TD boys get past HRV, 5-3

All four doubles teams racked up wins and James Pashek came out ahead in his No. 2 singles match to help The Dalles boys’ tennis team to its first win over Hood River Valley in more than four years in a league match played Tuesday at The Dalles High School.

“It was a great day for our doubles teams, the first time this year all of our doubles teams won their matches,” said TD head coach Shea MacNab. “We won 5-3, but I feel that we could have and should have won the match, 7-1.”

The No. 1 duo of Alex Lopez and Omar Rodriguez got the doubles slate started on the right note with a two-set win over Adam and Luke Harter, 6-4, 6-1.

Brandon Bustamante and Ethan Martin were charged up for their No. 2 contest and fought hard for a tough 6-2, 7-6 victory against Hood River’s Arnulfo Perez and Jay Fiedler.

Devam Patel and Justin Eiesland displayed solid teamwork with an all-around attack on Charlie Bickford and Reece Carroll, picking up a 6-3, 6-4 two-set romp.

“Devam and Justin had a great match,” MacNab said. “It’s a lot of fun to watch those two play together. They are both active and aggressive tennis players. In this match, they had some great net play during their match, which kept the pressure on their opponents for the entire match.”

Not to be outdone, Jordan Dexter and Edgar Contreras needed three sets to finally get past Hood River’s No. 4 tandem of Ben Fick and John Hunter.

The Eagle team hit for a 6-4 opening-set win to get the early edge.

Dexter and Contreras found some extra inner hustle to storm back, evening the match at 1-apiece after a 7-5 win, and then battled back and forth in the third-set match-breaker, eventually pushing ahead for an 11-9 triumph to complete the impressive sweep.

“Jordan and Edgar did not give up after dropping the first set and pushed hard to get the second set,” MacNab said. “After that, they came from behind in the third set to pull off the upset. This was our last match on the courts, so they knew they had to win their match for us to win the entire match. They really came through.”

TD’s only singles decision came off the racket of Pashek, who dropped Chris Riviello by lopsided scores of 6-1 and 6-4.

At No. 1 singles, Quinn Wilson appeared to be on pace for a dominant performance, setting the stage with a 6-0 first-set victory.

However, Simon Harsanyi rebounded for wins of 6-4, 10-5 to come out on top.

Just like Wilson, Pedro Lopez fired off for a solid 6-1 opening-set victory, but then Hood River Valley’s Soren Rajani motored ahead for a 6-1, 10-7 roll in the final two sets of their No. 3 doubles contest.

Wrapping up varsity singles play, Hood River Valley’s Nash Levy scored a 6-1, 6-4 decision in his No. 4 matchup versus Andy Lopez.