Huskies net seven top-5 finishes at Bruin Invite

Keenan Coles, Owen Christiansen, Isaiah Coles and Desiree Winslow turned in the best performances for the Sherman Huskies at the 12-team Bruin Invitational Friday afternoon in White Salmon, Wash.

Keenan Coles had a season-best distance of 38 feet, 1.5 inches to secure second place in the triple jump, and in the same event, Christiansen, a freshman, notched a 36-11 to take hold of third place.

Isaiah Coles had a season-best 11.86 seconds to score third place in the 100-meter race, and he followed that up with a season-best mark of 17.48 for fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles.

Maverick Winslow tallied a 12.37 to grab eighth in the 100 meters, and Keenan Coles went for a personal-record time of 25.26 to add another eighth-place outcome.

Those finishes gave the Husky boys 26 points to secure eighth place in the 11-team standings.

La Center won the event with 104 points, Hockinson added a 103 for second place, Columbia was third after a 99-point output, and Stevenson scored 73 points to place fourth.

Horizon Christian was 10th in the standings after nine points, and Hood River Valley hit for five points to place 11th.



For the Sherman girls, Desiree Winslow breezed to a third-place mark of 1:08.30, and the 4x100-meter relay group of Emily Hill, Jaelyn Justesen, Kiersten Casper and Winslow went for fourth place after a final time of 56.05 and then Winslow timed out in 29.60 for fifth in the 200 meters.

Hill set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles with an 18.40 to grab sixth, Casper had a season-best 2:49.88 to claim sixth in the 800-meter race and Winslow added eighth place after a 14.27 in the 100 meters.

Trout Lake hoisted tournament gold following a 104-point effort in the girls’ standings, and Columbia (90), Estacada (86) and Hockinson (77) made up the best four teams.

Horizon Christian reeled off 25 points for eighth place, Hood River Valley ended up ninth with 24 points, and Sherman had 22 points to place 10th amongst the 12 squads.

Sherman traveled to Union Saturday for the Pepsi Invitational. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, the Huskies host the Sherman Invitational.