Kaitlin Wenz leads Horizon

Horizon Christian sophomore Kaitlin Wenz and teammate Paulina Finn ended up 1-2 in the 400-meter race and the track and field boys and girls had four top-5 outcomes at the Bruin Invitational.

Wenz set a personal record of 1:05.64 for the win, while Finn crossed the line in a personal-record time of 1:06.80, Fionna Marsalis placed fifth in the high jump after a height of 4 feet, and Wenz had a 28-01 for sixth in the triple jump for the girls’ best placings.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Wenz, Haley Becnel, Jodee Hicks and Finn finished ninth after a 58.03, just a shade under their previous best of 57.88.

Andrew Hung had the Horizon boys’ best finish of 55.13, a personal best, in the 400-meter run for fifth place; Andrew Wells was sixth in the discus after a toss of 103-10; and the 4x400-meter relay group of Luke Holste, Hung, Ian Walker and Andrew Rinella had a 4:02.89 for seventh place overall.

Quinn Roetcisoender tallied a personal-record distance of 18-0 to secure ninth in the long jump, Thomas Foley added a season-best 21.22 to claim 10th in the 110-meter hurdles, and Rinella placed 10th with his 25.61 in the 200 meters.

Part of Horizon’s team travels for the Condon-Wheeler Invitational at Noon on Friday, April 28, and another group is scheduled to compete in Beaverton at the Jesuit Twilight Relays starting at 2:30 p.m. on the same day.