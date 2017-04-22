Letter to the Editor: Haters, be ashamed

To the editor:

Mama Hattie and my Sunday school teachers taught me that to hate was a diabolical sin. A lifelong education in the martial arts emphasized that idea as I learned that hate, like anger, destroys personal energy and focus on life. It does little to the one being hated, but it debilitates the one hating or feeling anger.

An example is the nightly proliferation of low-level jokes and questionable humor thrown at Trump on television talk shows. Perhaps the writers and performers of those shows are making up for eight years of being afraid to tell jokes or point fingers at Obama. To have done that would have brought the instant result of being labeled a racist. They should thank Trump for letting them finally vent.

The amount of hate that I see being launched toward Trump and his administration is astounding. A daily dose of TV hate is standard, hate has taken over simple street protests. There is anarchy in the streets. The reason for all the hate is confusing.

Surely it is not a result of the Democrats losing the last presidential election. Is the Democratic Party made up of people that childish or intellectually challenged? Elizabeth Warren’s hateful rants against Trump are irrational. She is a known liar for having falsely claimed to have Native American ancestry. Her latest rant (echoing liar Hillary) is about Trump’s supposed hatred of women, equating that to the fact that women are underpaid compared to men. In truth she does not pay her female employees equal to her male employees.

Schumer’s battery of anti-gun, anti-Constitutional (anti-American?) and anti-Trump Democrats have fought against Trump’s every move. Blocking Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was asinine. Yet these same Democrats blindly followed Obama, who repeatedly and intentionally misled the American people on everything from his Affordable Care Act, Benghazi, Iran, nerve gas in Syria, terrorist acts in America, immigration, well, just name any major issue that took place in his tenure and you were misled.

Haters, you should be ashamed of yourselves. Get busy running the government. Support our country. Drop the hate routine and get in step, lend a hand. Take care of America instead of worrying about yourselves.

Glenn Summers

The Dalles