Letter to the Editor: International salute

To the editor:

What a lovely idea to switch the July celebration from our national holiday to Canada Day, July 1. We can take a break from stars and stripes and wave lots of maple leaves in the parade and during other festivities! Congratulations to The Dalles for hosting an international salute to our neighbors to the north.

Of course, the whole concept of “Fort Dalles Fourth” — to have something happen in our town on our Independence Day — goes by the boards. Those wishing to observe our U.S. national holiday can always travel to Hood River or White Salmon or Rufus for traditional patriotic events. But it will be a quiet day in The Dalles, Oregon.

Karl Vercouteren

The Dalles