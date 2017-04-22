Letter to the Editor: Not part of solution

To the editor:

Let me begin by saying that I moved to The Dalles only six months ago, but I have lived in the Second Congressional District for 25 years. I am a retired Navy chief and a retired pastor of the United Church of Christ. I was also the mayor of Condon for 12 years, ending in 2014.

Last week I attended the town hall held here in The Dalles and have decided to write this letter about what I heard and what I expect to come about as a result of his “listening” efforts.

Over these many years I have attended many meetings and town halls with Rep. Walden. I have often heard Rep. Walden described as a “nice guy” and I cannot argue with that description. I must also congratulate Rep. Walden for his patience and his expressed desire to listen to our concerns about the issues facing the Second District and our nation.

Rep. Walden started out by telling the gathering how hard he works for the people of his district. He had a slide presentation about all the things he has done for us over the years.

My response to that portion of the town hall was that he has done nothing that any other politician in his position would not do: Things like respond to visitors to his office in Washington DC; get flags flown over the White House for grieving families and various groups who request them; and make appointments to the various military academies.

He also talks about helping people who have run into problems with the bureaucracies of the federal government. I do not argue that Rep. Walden does some good things for the individuals of the Second Dsitrict, but I am convinced that he is not better at it than any other member of Congress.

At the latest town hall Rep Walden sounded more like a Democrat than a Republican, mentioning many times how he has worked with members of the Oregon Democrats to “get things done.”

He talked about how he didn’t want to get into “the weeds” of the work he was doing in his committee but we should trust him that he was doing everything for the people of the Second District. I don’t think he was successful in addressing the concerns of the people who took the time to attend.



It struck me how he never once mentioned President Trump by name; nor did he talk about his relationship with the Republican leadership whose bidding he does seemingly without question.

When asked about the budget that Trump presented to Congress, he poo-pooed it, saying that no budget that any president has submitted has any chance of being approved. It was a flippant response to a very real concern of the people who attended the town hall.

So do I expect Rep. Walden to change after enduring these hostile town halls? I would say probably not. I would also guess that he will get re-elected in 2018. But, and this is a big but, I think as more and more people get hurt by the policies of this Republican party they will become more willing to realize that Rep. Walden, nice guy that he is, is indeed a part of the problem we have with government. He is not a part of the solution.

Dale Thompson

The Dalles