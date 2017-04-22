Letter to the Editor: Urge Walden vote

To the editor:

In 2008, Congress enacted a law we call GINA, the Genetic Information Non-discrimination Act, to prohibit employers and health insurance companies from discriminating against individuals on the basis of their most private and personal information, their genetic make-up. That bill passed in an amazing display of non-partisan politics: 420-3 in the House of Representatives and 95-0 in the Senate. All of our Oregon members of Congress voted in favor of GINA. Ted Kennedy called it the “first major new civil rights bill of the new century.”

House Bill 1313, recently introduced to the House of Representatives by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), would take away much of the protection GINA gives us. It is euphemistically known as the “Preserving Employee Wellness Programs Act,” but don’t be fooled by this benign title.

This bill, if passed into law, will allow employers and their insurance companies to request genetic test results from employees and their family members. Employees who refuse could face penalties in the form of significantly higher health insurance costs. And, if we also lose the “pre-existing conditions” protection granted us by the Affordable Care Act, it is truly frightening to think about the potential for discrimination or even denial of health insurance, based on our DNA.

HR 1313 has already passed the House Education and Workforce Committee, with all 22 Republicans voting for it and all 17 Democrats voting against it. Currently, it is in the Subcommittee on Health within the House Energy and Commerce Committee, of which our very own Rep. Greg Walden is the chair.



Mr. Walden and his fellow Republicans recently voted to give away our internet privacy. Do they now intend to give away our even more personal genetic privacy?

This should be unacceptable to all of us, regardless of our political party, just as it was unacceptable to our members of Congress in 2008. I urge all who read this to learn more about this dangerous bill, and please, call Mr. Walden’s office in Washington DC (202-225-6730). Ask him to act, once again, to protect our genetic privacy. Tell him to vote NO on HR 1313.

Deborah Ferrer

The Dalles