TD golfers place third at Raven Rumble

Sharing the links with 5A defending state champion Summit and runner-up Bend, along with 6A runner-up Jesuit, The Dalles boys’ golf squad had four players score in the 80s to wrap up third place in the team standings with a 327 team score Friday at the Raven Rumble Golf Tournament held on the Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond.

On the par 71 course, under ideal, sunny conditions, the Riverhawk trio of Chase Snodgrass, Jacob Ford and Tyler Vassar chalked up 81s on their scorecards.

Another TD senior, Mark Felderman, added an 84, and freshman Aidan Telles rounded out the team tallies with a 93.

“The kids did a pretty good job,” said TD head coach Kent Smith. “We still have some work to do on some areas like our putting, and some chipping, so hopefully that will take a few more strokes off the game.”

With the overall play of Sumir Dutta, Austin Carnese, Johnny Ward and Daniel Terrel, 6A Jesuit combined for a 292 to take the tournament.

Led by Eric Wasserman, who won medalist honors with a one-under par 70, Summit scored a 302 to wind up in second place, 25 strokes ahead of The Dalles (327).

West Linn (330), Bend (342), Crook County (347), Hermiston (358), Pendleton (365), Mountain View (373), Redmond (390), Ridgeview (407), and Lebanon (450) made up the rest of the team standings in the 12-team field.

After Wasserman, Ridgeview’s Isaac Buerger tallied an even-par 71 to end up in a second-place deadlock with Dutta.

Carnese carded a 72 for fourth on the individual side, Ward had a 74 to claim fifth place, and the quartet of William Fleck (Summit), Nathan Som (Pendleton), Terrel (Jesuit) and Rhett Pederson (Bend) shot 75s to finish in a sixth-place tie.

Crook County standout Mayson Tibbs rounded out the top-10 individuals with his final mark of 76.

“One of the things you have to look at is that the top-5 players shot par or better. There were some pretty good golfers there and that was a good challenge for this team,” Smith said. “We were down there a ways, but we were consistent and it paid off with third place.”

Over the next 10 calendar days, The Dalles faces some big tests with three tournaments in Bend, Forest Grove and Prineville in preparation for the two-day district event on May 5-6 at Eagle Crest Golf Course.

At districts, Summit, Bend, Pendleton and other top programs will be playing at the top of their game.

“Summit is going to be a tough team to beat, but when we advance from regionals, we are going to focus on placing in the top-3 at state,” Felderman said. “It will take hard work, but this team is so determined to do well. I am so proud of how strong our team is this year.”

The first of TD’s three final regular-season tournaments is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday in the 15-team High Desert Challenge at Tetherow Golf Club in Bend.

The 5A state championships take place May 15-16 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

“Each tournament is an opportunity to prepare for state and the shots we will need to hit well there,” Vassar said.

“State will be a big focus for us this year, as it is the best chance we may get to place well as a team. Our focus goes there from here I feel.”