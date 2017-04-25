Crosstalk: The case for open borders — or not

America's war on illegal immigration is doomed to fail in the same manner — and for the same reasons —as our border war against drug smuggling has failed: There is a demand, and someone will find a way to fill that demand.

The U.S. demand for illegal drugs is met by drug cartels and border smugglers. Similarly, the demand for cheap, temporary labor is met by illegal immigration. Indeed, the same smugglers provide both.

Remove the demand for illegal drugs, and drug smuggling will end. By the same token, provide a legal way for temporary migrant workers to meet the needs of farmers and others in search of seasonal, inexpensive labor and the majority of illegal border crossings will end.

This is evident from the history of our southern border with Mexico, described in detail in the article, “A look at U.S. policy toward immigration and border security with Mexico over the past 60 years” by Andrew Becker, published on PBS.org.

The earliest efforts to restrict immigration to the U.S. came in the late 1800s, when inspection stations were set up at ports of entry along the Mexico border. Then controls were eased because of labor shortages in World War I.

Prohibition encouraged a brisk smuggling trade in the 1920s, and the U.S. Border Patrol was formed.

The first mass deportations of Mexicans came during the Great Depression, which lasted from 1929 until the start of World War II. That was possible because during the Depression, American migrants were desperate for work in the fields.

During WWII, however, the U.S. again needed farm laborers and looked to Mexico. A guest-worker treaty, the Bracero Program, started in 1942.

Illegal immigration increased after the war ended, as the guest-worker program slowed and Mexicans still came for jobs. The U.S. response was “Operation Wetback” in 1954, deporting nearly 4 million immigrants.

I find it interesting how we use the language of immigration: The migrants we wanted we called Bracero, a word for laborer or literally, “one who swings his arms.” When we decided we didn't want them anymore, they become a “Wetback,” a derogatory term used to describe Mexicans who have immigrated illegally to the United States by swimming or wading across the Rio Grande. Today, “illegal alien” is commonly used.

These two policies, “let them come” and “let them leave,” continue.

In 1986, Congress passed legislation with the Immigration Reform and Control Act, aimed at stemming the flow by cracking down on U.S. employers who hire illegal immigrants. The act also granted an amnesty to illegal workers already in the United States.

This worked. As a result of the amnesty, illegal immigration plummeted before rebounding at the beginning of the 1990s.

Many blame the subsequent increase to the inability of Congress to provide for a legal guest worker program to supply migrant laborers.

In the mid-1990s, the focus was to prevent illegal immigration through deterrence. This called for more fencing, border patrol agents, technology, lighting and surveillance equipment to be implemented in four phases.

This policy worked at the busiest illegal crossing points by pushing migrants into more remote and difficult locations. Many of them die in the desert.

The emphasis on enforcement continued with President Clinton and intensified with the 9/11 terrorist attack.

President Bush proposed a guest-worker program, but that was met with strong opposition in Congress. So he built a fence.Today, Trump is again focusing on walls and mass deportation, vilifying immigrants and ignoring the U.S. need for labor that brought them here.

Yet the flow will continue: Enforcement works only to a point. A legal way to meet our need for migrant labor is required, or there will be forever be those willing to risk the crossing.

— Mark Gibson