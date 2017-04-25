Guest Column: Gorge commission budget in crisis

Once again, the Columbia River Gorge Commission is fighting for funding to do its job. After 30 years of protecting the largest and most beautiful National Scenic Area in the United States, it is no closer to having the resources required to accomplish the mission established by passage of the National Scenic Area Act of 1986.

A bi-state compact signed by Oregon and Washington promised to fund the commission equally to fully carry out the mission.

Every two years, a modest budget that supports the work of six staff is submitted to the Oregon and Washington legislatures, with justification for every dollar requested. However, during each budget cycle, the two states differ in the amount they believe is needed.

Unfortunately, the consequence of requiring each state to fund the commission equally results in whichever state is in the most trouble financially determining the budget.

That's because the other state has to trim its appropriation back to match, even if it has both the funds and the desire to support the Commission. This is a race to the bottom; the commission’s budget is 12 percent less — when adjusted for inflation — than its starting budget 30 years ago, and less than half that recommended by independent experts.

And 30 years ago, there were about 40,000 people living in the Gorge. Today that number is closer to 70,000, and the tourist numbers have grown even faster. You've seen the problems at Multnomah Falls, Dog Mountain and other overcrowded trailheads and facilities.

Both Oregon and Washington legislatures are busy with budget negotiations. Both governors recognized the importance of the Gorge Commission’s work, and even in these difficult times, recommended funding at slightly higher levels to enable the commission to better serve the communities within the National Scenic Area.

The Washington House Appropriations Committee also recognized the importance and passed a budget equal to Oregon’s.

However, the Senate Ways and Means cut the commission’s budget by $500,000, more than half, leaving only $462,000 for two years. If this stands, Oregon will also need to reduce its $1.1 million recommended budget down to $462,000 for two years. The commission would be crippled and could not operate with a total of only $984,000 in funding for the next two years.

There's a further danger now, potentially coming from some in the Oregon Legislature, who want to cut a different fund, one that directly provides Wasco, Hood River and Multnomah counties with funding for administering Scenic Area regulations in those portions of those counties that lie inside the National Scenic Area.

Without those funds, counties would turn over any applications in the Scenic Area directly to the Gorge Commission to act on them. Coupled with a potential total budget funding cut, that could result in multi-year delays to process applications, not a pretty future for anyone.

Even with staff reductions, the National Scenic Area Act remains as federal law and requires actions to protect the resources of the National Scenic Area.

If the Gorge Commission could not function at all, the regulations wouldn't go away. They would likely be turned over to the U.S. Forest Service to enforce – a federal agency, rather than a local one. Remember, eight of the 12 voting commissioners are required to live in the six Gorge counties. (The Forest Service has a 13th, nonvoting seat on the commission.)

What does this mean for the Gorge Commission? The current six staff would be reduced to three. At a time when we are embarking on much needed management plan review, a cut like this will put a halt to just about everything our residents, businesses and growers need.

Thirty years ago, when the National Scenic Act came to be, the Gorge was a different place than it is today. We have a small but extremely capable staff and a commission that is functioning well. It is vitally important that we be able to continue our mission of protecting the scenic, natural, cultural and recreational resources while protecting and encouraging appropriate economic growth.

The 13 Columbia River Gorge Commissioners put in countless hours of their own time in support of the NSA.

Our budget request is modest, especially considering the responsibilities of the agency. We have set goals, met benchmarks, and are doing all we can, with the resources given, to improve what we do and how we do it.

We need everyone’s support to ensure funding to our unique bi-state agency so that the National Scenic Area is the same 30 years from now as it was when it was created 30 years ago — a model for collaboration of communities who use the Gorge to live, work and play.

— Rodger Nichols is Wasco County's representative on the Columbia River Gorge Commission. He covered the commission for The Chronicle for eight years, prior to his appointment in 2011. He currently serves as news director for Gorge Country Media's Y-102 and other stations.