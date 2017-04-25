Letter to the Editor: Voice your concerns

To the editor:

I attended U.S. Rep. Greg Walden’s town hall in The Dalles where health care was a hot topic of discussion. When Congress resumes work on the fiscal year 2017 budget, it’s important they reject the White House proposal to dramatically reduce funding for cancer research. In fact, Congressional leaders must increase research funding to keep this progress alive.

The proposed National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding cuts would be devastating for millions of cancer patients, survivors and their families.

We’re on the cusp of tremendous breakthroughs in cancer research, so it’s the wrong time to reverse this progress.

Nearly 22,000 Oregonians will be diagnosed with cancer this year and they’re all counting on the hope of research to treat their cancer.

Less than six months ago, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act.

This bill represented their overwhelming bipartisan commitment to the necessity of medical research to our country's future. Now is the time for Congress to capitalize on that investment, not reverse course by drastically curtailing NIH research funding.

As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I urge Representative Walden’s vote to increase funding for cancer research in the final 2017 budget.

Please think about calling his office and voicing your concerns too.

Cyndi Vipperman

The Dalles