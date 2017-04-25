For the Record for April 25, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday April 25, 2017

Hospital Dismissals

April 24: Renee Tetzloff, The Dalles; Elbert Brewster, Oakland, Maine.

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 21, 12:51 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2900 block of East 2nd Street. Driver of one vehicle was struck by another vehicle. One driver left prior to officer arrival and may have been under the influence. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

April 23, 5:20 p.m. – Single vehicle versus building, non-injury, 1400 block of West 6th Street. Driver struck the building while backing in to a parking space. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

April 23, 7:01 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Bakeoven Road in Maupin. Vehicle rolled over and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 22, 9:20 p.m. – Crew responded to West 7th and Snipes streets on a report of a burn complaint. No smoke or fire were observed in the area. No problem was found.



April 23, 1:50 a.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a fire alarm. No smoke or fire was visible from the structure upon arrival. This was determined to be a sprinkler system malfunction and no problem was found.

April 23, 5:58 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2400 block of East 14th Street on a report of a chimney fire. The fire was put out and the occupants were advised not to use the stove until the chimney was clean.

April 23, 8:40 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a report of a burn complaint. An open pile was located which was unattended. The fire was extinguished.

Personnel also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, 11 on Saturday, six on Sunday and two on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A death report was taken Friday morning from the 900 block of Pomona Street.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 700 block of Veterans Drive after staff reported that a resident had been involved in a scam.

Jeana Marie Green, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of parole violation.

A runaway report was taken Friday evening from the 1300 block of East 13th Place.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported finding a roaming dog in the area. The dog was picked up after the parade and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A restraining order violation report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 400 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported a male subject walked by her workplace several times which violates the order. The incident is under investigation.

A female suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported he observed the suspect enter his home and steal some items. A report was taken.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2000 block of West 7th Street.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street Saturday evening after staff reported a customer used counterfeit currency to pay for merchandise. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Allie Leigh Callow, 42, Gladstone, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Dry Hollow Road Sunday morning after a caller reported her dog was attacked by another dog. A report was taken.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Monday morning a nearby abandoned home has lots of homeless people going in it and now there are nice young girls in it smoking and he is concerned for their safety. Juveniles were cited for being minors in possession of tobacco and marijuana. Per parents, the youths were released to go to school.

A woman reported Monday morning a 40-year-old man was texting her teen daughter and calling her a “little hottie.” Police told the man to no longer contact the girl. He said his facebook and Instagram were hacked and it wasn’t him. He was told to get that fixed today to ensure there would be no more messages.

A woman in the 2500 block of West Second Street reported Monday morning she let friends borrow a cell phone she is renting and they won’t give it back. The friend said she didn’t have the phone, but later the woman told police her phone “magically returned.”

A caller in the 600 block of West 11th reported Monday afternoon a pitbull just attacked her dog and her son has the pitbull corralled in the back yard. The pitbull is her daughter’s dog, which was just purchased three days earlier. The caller said she may relinquish the dog to Home at Last. The injuries to the victim dog were superficial.

A caller in the 1200 block of Kelly reported Monday afternoon a male walked over and took his phone and put it in his pocket. The man was riding a white bike and has shaggy brown hair and was with another man on a bike. Police later contacted the men who fit the description and both declined having the phone. The officer called the phone’s number and didn’t hear a ring. The caller later reported that his phone was located and turned in at the middle school.

Heather Carroll Coleman, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of West Eighth Street and is accused of probation violation.

A caller reported Monday afternoon her daughter stole hair dye from a store. The girl stole two bottles, but one must’ve fallen out of her clothing on the way home. An officer took the remaining bottle back to the store. The girl will be trespassed from the store.

Aaron Lee Stout, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 100 block of West Second and is accused of two counts of post-prison supervision sanction.

A caller in the 1300 block of Trevitt reported Monday night her daughter was not wanting to go to bed and was throwing things. When an officer arrived the daughter calmed down and picked up the things.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Friday morning from the 200 block of East 4th Street after assisting city police with a motor vehicle crash.

Deputy responded to Highway 197 and Tygh Ridge Road early Sunday morning on a report of a medical emergency at a festival. Male subject was having an asthma attack and not breathing. Victim was lifelighted to a hospital for medical assistance. A report was taken.

Deputy contacted a subject early Sunday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street who was urinating in public. He was cited and released for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Justin Patrick Lane, 29, Tygh Valley, was arrested Sunday evening in Wamic and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of second-degree assault.

On Monday morning, male caller called 911 to report a verbal domestic argument in the 5200 block of McDonald Way. Female got on the phone and said she was fine and threw phone down. Female was counseled for misuse of 911.

Caller in the 1800 block of Highway 30 on Tuesday morning reported caretakers were taking items from home that belonged to a man who had died a few days previously. Daughter of deceased expressed concern the caretaker was taking items, but as there was combined property and daughter not being in control of property, issue is civil matter.

Identity theft was reported in the 5900 block of Moody Road Monday morning. Caller reported someone attempting to use his name and SS number to get cell services. Caller advised to check on fraud website to get information on attempts to use his personal information.

Trespassing was reported in the 3200 block of West 12th Street Monday

afternoon. Work truck has been parked on her property; caller reported neighbor has parked on her property and even blocked her in. Neighbor reported they are not parking on her property any longer. Caller was advised to call law enforcement if others park in her driveway in the future.

A motorist traveling on Wamic Market Grade Tuesday afternoon reported a man in a white pickup was in her lane and forced her into the guardrail to avoid collision. The other vehicle did not stop. Caller’s car rubbed against guardrail and repair estimate was $4,000. Caller did not think other driver was aware the caller had hit the guardrail.

Felicia Lucille Spencer, 30, of Portland, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Zachariah James Hoyt, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Deputies took a report of a possible drunk driver in a white Ford F350 on I-84 near milepost 104 on Tuesday afternoon. Report stated driver evidently under influence and may be carrying drugs.

Trespassing was reported in the 57500 block of Tygh Valley Road Tuesday afternoon. Caller reported someone who lives in the area came to his property and took mushrooms that were growing on his land. Deputies contacted subject who said he was walking along a creek and didn’t realize he was on private property. Man was advised not to go back on caller’s property without permission or he could face trespassing charges.

Oregon State Police

Christian Lee Baker, 20, Cascade Locks, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

Ryan Louis Kelly, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Kenneth Wayne Gann, 44, Stevenson, Wash., was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Regional Jail

Michael Anthony Mullikin, 33, Arlington, was jailed Friday on a Gilliam County court commitment for probation violation.

Vincent Sterling Kincade, 57, Grass Valley, was booked and released Saturday on a Sherman County court commitment for theft of services.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, April 21

Mega Millions – 1-12-13-32-34-10; Mega: 10; Multiplier: 2

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-2-1-5; 4 p.m. 0-8-6-3; 7 p.m. 3-2-4-1; 10 p.m. 0-7-7-3

Lucky Lines – 1-8-10-14-20-24-26-30

Saturday, April 22

Powerball – 21-39-41-48-63; Powerball: 6; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 2-4-8-31-33-38

Win for Life – 11-37-50-55

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-7-7-5; 4 p.m. 0-9-7-0; 7 p.m. 8-4-3-4; 10 p.m. 4-6-7-4

Lucky Lines – 3-7-10-16-19-24-27-30

Sunday, April 23

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-7-4-6; 4 p.m. 9-6-9-7; 7 p.m. 3-1-1-8; 10 p.m. 9-7-7-9

Lucky Lines – 3-8-12-15-20-21-27-29

Monday, April 24

Lucky Lines – 1, 5, 10, 14, 18, 22, 28, 29

Megabucks – 4, 19, 23, 25, 32, 47

Win for Life – 3, 10, 61, 65

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 6, 9, 3, 4; 4 p.m., 0, 4, 4, 2; 7 p.m., 7, 7, 0, 4; 10 p.m., 8, 9, 3, 4

Washington

Friday, April 21

Match 4 – 10-13-19-22

Daily Game – 4-3-9

Saturday, April 22

Lotto – 3-5-22-23-34-39

Hit 5 – 2-10-13-26-36

Match 4 – 4-6-7-10

Daily Game – 5-2-7

Sunday, April 23

Match 4 – 8-18-19-20

Daily Game – 6-9-7

Monday, April 24

Lotto – 03-07-10-13-17-44

Hit 5 – 04-07-11-23-24

Match 4 – 06-11-12-22

Daily Game – 09-06-06