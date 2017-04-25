TD baseball scores a sweep of Hermiston

With a golden opportunity to vault into second place in the Columbia River Conference standings, The Dalles Riverhawks used a pitching gem by Jordan Wetmore in a 10-0 mercy-ruled win, and then Spencer Honald laid a suicide squeeze bunt to plate Tyler Westin to give the team a 4-3 victory and a two-game baseball sweep Saturday at Bob Williams Field.

In the first game, Wetmore scattered three hits and walked a batter over six innings of work with seven strikeouts to pick up the decision.

The Hawk offense gave their right-handed starter two runs of support in the third, followed by a three-spot in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-0.

Out in front by five runs in the bottom of the sixth, three walks loaded the bases for Westin, who was hit by a pitch for the first RBI of the frame, allowing Johnny Miller to cross the plate and then Preston Klindt drove in Daniel Peters and courtesy runner Jake Roetcisoender to run the lead to 8-0.

Dalles Seufalemua reached on an error, giving Westin a chance to score the ninth run, and Dominic Smith reached on an RBI fielder’s choice, as Klindt beat the throw home.

Miller went 1 for 2 with two walks, three runs scored and an RBI, Peters was 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs, and Klindt had a hit, a run and two RBIs.

Smith was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Dawson Hoffman added a two-run double, and Jose Gonzalez posted a hit and a run scored to lead the Hawks’ six-hit attack.

Jordan Ramirez, Slade Gritz and Kody Moss posted all of Hermiston’s hits.

Lukas Tolen lasted four innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks to notch the loss on the mound.

In the nightcap, Hermiston led 3-2 through five innings, but The Dalles scored one in the sixth on an RBI single by Peters, and then used a bases-loaded squeeze bunt by Spencer Honald to score Westin, giving the Hawks a 4-3 triumph and the league sweep.

With one out, Westin walked and Klindt reached on an error to put the winning run at third base.

Seufalemua was then intentionally walked to load the bases for Honald.

On the first pitch he saw, Honald laid down the bunt and Westin hustled home safely for the game-winning run.

Henry Lee picked up the relief win, his sixth of the season, as he tossed three innings of two-hit ball with three strikeouts. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits and did not walk a batter.

Miller got the starting nod and lasted four innings. The senior struck out five, walked one and gave up one run on four hits.

Miller went 2 for 4 with a run scored, Hoffman added two hits, a run and an RBI, and Westin was hit by a pitch, walked, had a hit, scored a run and drove in another to pace TD’s nine-hit barrage.

Honald posted two hits and an RBI in his four at-bats, Klindt added a hit, Lee and Seufalemua received two walks each, and Gonzalez scored a run.

Kaden Caldwell was 2 for 3, Joel Mendez and Andrew James tacked on a hit and a run scored apiece, and Cole Campbell went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the last-place Bulldogs (7-11 overall, 1-4 league).

Hermiston reliever Wyatt Noland gave up the winning run on three hits, two walks and a strikeout for the loss.

The Dalles (9-9, 3-2) heads to Hermiston for a single game starting at 4:30 p.m. tonight.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, the Riverhawks host No. 10-ranked Hood River Valley (12-6, 4-1) for two games at Bob Williams Field.