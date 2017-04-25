TD boys capture fifth place at Tetherow

Stacking their schedule with tournaments against top-flight teams from across the state, The Dalles Riverhawks will be battle-tested once regionals come along in two weeks.

Chase Snodgrass placed fourth individually with a 75, and The Dalles boys’ golf team combined for a 341 to capture fifth place at the High Desert Challenge at Tetherow Golf Club Monday in Bend.

Playing against Carson Barry and Drew Reinke, both from Idaho’s 5A defending state champion Rocky Mountain, along with Ridgeview standout Isaac Buerger, Snodgrass showed resiliency through 18 holes.

Barry carded a one-under par 71 to earn medalist honors, Reinke was second after a 72 and Buerger placed third with a 74.

Snodgrass notched his 75 for fourth, and then Summit’s Eric Wasserman and Clackamas’ Javieer Cheema wound up tied for fifth with 76s on their scorecards.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I was able to compete with not only 5A school players, but also 6A players too,” Snodgrass said.

Tetherow also has its fair share of hazards, trees and other obstacles the golfers had to contend with, but Snodgrass said he took a cautious approach and was consistent with his shots.

“I was driving the ball really well, and hit all, but two fairways,” Snodgrass added. “This is really important because at Tetherow, if you aren’t in the fairways, you’re probably in a bush.”

Staked by the play of Barry and Reinke, Rocky Mountain won the tournament title with a 299, 26 shots better than second-place, Clackamas (325).

Summit (330), Lincoln (337), The Dalles (341), Roseburg (352), Wilson (360), Pendleton (364), Bend (365) and Cascade Christian (372) made up the top-10 teams.

Hermiston was 11th out of the 14-team field with a 374.

After Snodgrass, TD senior Mark Felderman shot an 86, Tyler Vassar followed up with an 89, and Aidan Telles hit for a 91 for The Dalles’ four top scores.

This latest litmus test at least gave the Riverhawk players a good glimpse of where they stand against some of the better teams inside and outside their region.

Since the top-5 teams punch 5A state tickets, these last two performances by the Riverhawks (third place Friday in Redmond and fifth on Monday in Bend) gives the group a ton of confidence knowing they can compete.

The Dalles travels to Banks for a state preview tournament slated for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Quail Valley Golf Course.

“If we want to continue our success for the rest of the year, we need to keep practicing and working on our individual weaknesses,” Snodgrass said. “The more complete our golf games are, the more successful our team will become.”