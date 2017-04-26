Cajun Fiddle

Violinist and band leader Tom Rigney and his band Flambeau took Monday night’s audience at The Dalles High School on an upbeat musical journey through the passionate and danceable New Orleans style of Cajun, blues and American roots music. The five-piece band was recently featured on the OPB TV program Music Gone Public and Rigney’s music career has included tours with Zydeco legend Queen Ida and the award-winning swing band Back in the Saddle. The next Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association event is Wednesday, May 17, with acappella folk band Women of the World. Tickets and information at www.mccca.info.