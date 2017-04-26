Dufur runs streak to 15

With Dufur City Park still unplayable due to bad weather, the Dufur Rangers have had to travel all over Oregon in search of proper playing conditions.

And they have done so with tremendous success.

Saturday at Armand Larive Middle School in Hermiston, the No. 9-ranked Rangers walloped Union in a league doubleheader by final scores of 12-1 and 11-5 to run their winning streak to 15 games, 10 of those coming in Blue Mountain Conference contests.

Dufur seized control early in the opening game with eight runs in the first inning to lead 8-0, before adding three in the second and one in the fourth frame to seal a mercy-ruled romp.

Bailey Keever had three hits, stole two bases, scored a run and drove in three to pace Dufur’s 12-hit attack.

Connor Uhalde added two hits, one double, and scored three runs and drove in another, Tanner Masterson went 1 for 2 with a walk, two runs and an RBI, and Louis Red Cloud was 2 for 4 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI.

Seth Harvey notched a hit, Josh Brown was issued a walk, Tabor McLaughlin drove in a run and Curtis Crawford finished 2 for 3 with a stolen base, two runs and an RBI.

Kolbe Bales had a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Hagen Pence was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Uhalde picked up the win on the mound after a four-inning, two-hit performance with four strikeouts and two walks.

Coming off that big win, the Rangers scored eight runs in the first two frames and rode the arms of Crawford and McLaughlin for an 11-5 triumph.

Pence had two hits, one a double, scored twice and drove in two runs, Keever went 2 for 5 with four stolen bases, three runs and two RBIs, and Uhalde posted a hit, a walk, stole three bases and scored three runs.

Masterson had a walk, two steals and an RBI, McLaughlin went 2 for 4 with a double, a steal and two RBIs, and Bales added a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Five different players had hits, five scored runs and seven racked up stolen bases, as the team went 13 for 13.

Crawford faced 12 batters in his three innings of mound work and struck out two, walked one and allowed two unearned runs on one hit.

McLaughlin finished the final four innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on two hits with five strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter for the save.

The Rangers put their winning streak on the line at home against No. 2-ranked Pilot Rock (11-4, 9-0) for a doubleheader slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In other baseball action, The Dalles lost 9-0 to Hermiston Tuesday in a Columbia River Conference game.

Tyler Westin and Dominic Smith each had one of the team’s four hits.

Henry Lee singled and was hit by a pitch, and Jose Gonzalez was 1 for 2 with a walk, as the Hawks stranded eight runners.

Gonzalez took the loss on the mound, as he lasted 1/3 of an inning and allowed seven runs, six earned, on six hits and a walk.

The Dalles (9-10, 3-3) hosts No. 7 Hood River Valley (13-6, 5-1) for two games at 5 p.m. Friday.