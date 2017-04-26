Huskies dominate Grant Union

Saturday in Moro, the Sherman Huskies posted a two-game sweep over Grant Union by scores of 5-4 and 15-1 in a pair of Blue Mountain Conference games.

In the first game, the Huskies trailed 2-1, but took the lead for good with a four-run fifth inning.

Treve Martin drove in Brett Troutman and Bradley Moe with a two-run double, Trey Homer added an RBI single and Max Martin capped the frame with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-1.

The lead held until the top of the seventh when Treve Martin had to record the final three outs for the save, but ran into trouble.

Grant Union scored two runs on two hit batters, a walk and a double, but stranded the tying run at second base after retiring the third out on a strikeout.

The Huskies had nine hits and received a walk in the game, as Moe led with two hits and two runs scored, and Homer added a 2 for 3 split with a run and an RBI.

Treve Martin was 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs, Max Martin had a hit and two RBIs, and Trout was 1 for 4 with a run scored.

Max Martin lasted six innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk on 80 pitches for the win.

Sherman went crazy in the second game with a 12-run fourth inning and rode that outburst to a 15-1 mercy-ruled win.

Moe and Winslow posted two hits and three RBIs apiece, Treve Martin and Troutman each tallied two hits and two RBIs, and Jacob Justesen finished 2 for 4 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI.

Tyler Jones was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, and both Trey Homer and Kyle Fields had a hit and a run scored apiece to pace Sherman’s 13-hit attack.

Winslow lasted three innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks to get the winning decision on the mound.