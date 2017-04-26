For the Record for April 26, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday April 26, 2017

Hospital Admissions

April 25 — Donald Harwood, The Dalles.

Hospital Dismissals

April 25: Richard Field, Condon

Accidents

April 25, 2 p.m. – A two-vehicle crash reported in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Second. At-fault driver tried to blame the other vehicle, saying it was parked incorrectly. The driver was told she was at fault because the other vehicle was not moving.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 25, 9:08 a.m. -- MCFR was dispatched to Home Depot in the 3600 block of West 6th Street on a report of a smoke detector activation in the businesses computer room. Call was cancelled enroute but firefighters continued to check on situation. No problems were discovered.

The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in a tanker truck reported Tuesday morning a suspicious vehicle had followed him to several stops in The Dalles. Police learned the vehicle belonged to a safety inspector with the trucker’s company who follows truck drivers to ensure they are obeying safety rules. The man said he would leave the driver alone since he was spotted.

A caller Tuesday morning reported someone had used his account at a store in The Dalles. Report taken for identity theft.

A caller in the 200 block of River Road reported Tuesday morning that a man in front of the building was acting strange and scaring employees. The man told police he’d been walking all night and he doesn’t know how he got to The Dalles. Police learned he was on probation in Goldendale and the probation officer asked that the man be taken to The Dalles bridge and dropped off. he would be picked up at that location.

Wasco County

On Tuesday morning, caller in the 80600 block of Wamic Market Road reported a red car did not stop for a school bus with its red lights on. Driver slowed down but continued in opposite lane. Caller followed driver and confronted him. Driver of red car said the red lights on the front of the bus were not on. Bus driver said bus lights were on when car passed. Deputy contacted driver who said he passed prior to lights being on. Driver apologized for making others upset.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, April 25

Mega Millions – 03-13-33-40-50 Mega-ball=02 Megaplier=04

Lucky Lines – 1, 7, 9, 13, 20, 24, 28, 30

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 5, 2, 9, 2; 4 p.m., 9, 2, 7, 3; 7 p.m., 4, 1, 2, 7; 10 p.m., 8, 5, 0, 2

Washington

Tuesday, April 25

Mega Millions – 03-13-33-40-50 Mega-ball=02 Megaplier=04

Match 4 – 04-07-09-10

Daily Game – 04-08-01