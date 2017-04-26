Scam alert: Poster, magnet request a scam

UPDATE: Wasco County Magnet

The same scam company is offering space on a Wasco County Emergency Numbers magnet. They offer a discount upon providing credit card information. THIS IS A SCAM!

The Dalles High School Sports Poster Scam

There is a company that is soliciting funds for a publication in the name of the high school.

They are asking local companies to donate $149 to get advertising in a The Dalles High School Sports Poster publication. They are not a valid company, get an "f" rating from BBB and have several complaints about their tactics, according to information from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sports Media is soliciting to local businesses for ad space for a The Dalles High School Sports Poster. They are in no way affiliated with the high school and at this time, the high school is not soliciting local businesses for any publications.

If your business receives requests from Sports Media, or any other company for advertising do not support them and do not reply to invoices that they may send, the Chamber recommended. If you receive requests for funding of high school programs, always check directly with the high school before supporting these requests.