Ballots mailed

Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee’s office mailed out ballots Wednesday for the May 16 Special District Election and she said citizens should expect to receive them within four to five days, if not sooner.

Gambee said, due to a lower expected turnout for the upcoming election, the Rotary Club’s drive-thru ballot collection on the south side (Fifth Street) of the courthouse, 511 Washington Street, will only take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on election day.

The Fifth Street drop box at the courthouse will be available until 8 p.m. on May 16, as will the drop box in the elections office, room 201.

Election night results will be posted on the Oregon Secretary of State’s elections reporting site at http://results.oregonvotes.gov/ Citizens can click on Wasco County on the map to reach local results.

Prior to each election, county clerks are required by the state to hold a demonstration of the preparation and testing of the ClearBallot Optical Scan vote counting system. Gambee said that procedure will take place at 3 p.m. May 9 and representatives of the media and political parties have been invited to be present.

The public is also welcome to be present, but Gambee requests that people call in advance to ensure there is enough room. If there are more community members present than the room can accommodate, she said a second testing session will be planned.

For more information, call Gambee at 541-506-2535 or email lisag@co.wasco.or.us.