Coles leads Sherman

Keenan Coles chalked up a pair of second-place finishes in the long and triple jump, and a third in the 100-meter race at the Pepsi Invitational Saturday in Union.

The sophomore set a personal record of 19-feet-4 inches in his long jump attempt, also added another personal in the triple jump with his 39-06, and had a time of 12.54 seconds, a personal record, in the 100.

Owen Christiansen had a fifth-place tally in the triple jump with a 38-01.50, Will Evans turned in a 20.76 in the 110-meter hurdles, Reese Blake placed eighth in the 800 with a mark of 2:19.08, and Coles covered 200 meters in a solid 26.53.

For the girls, Emily Hill had a time of 19.02 to secure seventh place in the 100-meter hurdles, Alyssa Hill hit the 300-meter hurdles in 1:03.59 to grab 11th place, and Jaelyn Justesen set a personal record of 1:14.62 for 13th in the 400 meters.

Desiree Winslow had a 100-meter marker of 14.82 to claim 14th place and she added a 1:17.02 in the 400, where she placed 17th overall.

Sherman hosts Dufur High School amongst others in the 19-team Nike Sherman Invitational at 11 a.m. this Saturday in Moro.