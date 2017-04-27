Fake robbery plea deal made

A woman from The Dalles who claimed she was robbed in early April, and was then charged with making a false police report, pleaded guilty Monday and will have the charge dismissed in six months if she completes a diversion program.

The guilty plea by Lisa Brasuell was set aside and will not be accepted as a conviction if she pays $106 in court fees, $10 restitution, pays attorney’s fees in an amount to be determined, and gets a mental health evaluation and follows up with any treatment recommended.

Brasuell called police on the afternoon of Sunday, April 2, to report a man came into the tax preparation office where she worked, hit her with a stapler, knocking her out of her chair, and took $698 from the cash register. Another man waited outside, she said.

She told police that a co-worker had just left when the crime happened.

She told police the man had strewn items around the office, but that she had picked all of them up before police arrived, except for one receipt under her desk, according to a police report.She said she had injuries to her arm and face. A police officer said she had recent scratches on her arms and he could not see any injury to her face, except redness on her cheek where she had been rubbing it.

Police interviewed Brasuell two days later, on Tuesday, and told her they felt she was not being truthful. She maintained her story.

The following morning, the office manager at her work told police the missing money – all but $10 of it -- was found sticking out from underneath the cash holding drawer of the till, a location police and office personnel had checked earlier.

The office manager said Brasuell had talked to her the previous night, and told her to “check the office” for the missing money, and that she may have “dreamt” that the robbery happened, according to the police report.

Detectives then went to Brasuell’s home and she told them the robbery had “seemed real” and she insinuated it was a “vivid dream” she had, according to the report. She said she had fallen asleep and fallen out of her chair.

Asked what she did with the money, she initially said she had it in her hands, then said she didn’t know what happened to it. Then she said she put the money in a plant at work the previous day, but could not recall specifically doing that.

She said she “located” the money in the plant, according to the police report, and other employees were at the office when she did so.

She said she didn’t tell her coworkers because they would’ve thought she was “crazy,” referring to her vivid dream.

She said she put the money on top of the register at her desk. She said she had no idea why $10 was missing from the amount.

She said the robbery she described “seemed so real,” and said it had never happened to her before. Officers encouraged her to seek counseling and she said she would.

Then they issued her a citation for initiating a false report.