Jesch and Miller on top

Mike Jesch carded a 67 in his opening round and he finished with a 69 on the second day and joined forces with Jason Miller for a gross score of 135 to win The Dalles Country Club 2017 Men’s Kickoff ending Sunday.

The two-person tandem of Dan Telles and Tom Krueger wound up seven strokes behind after a score of 142, and both Ted Proctor and Stacy Alleman slugged out a 144 for third place.

In net play, Vinnie Zanobelli and Tom Biddle, along with Craig and Carl Compton ended up a scorecard playoff with identical 115 scores, with Zanobelli and Biddle earning the win.

Richard Knight and Tim Pifher had a 118 to secure third place.

Knight and Pifher were first in the Day 1 Honey Pot with a net marker of 58, one stroke ahead of Kenslow and Cyphers, and Biddle and Zanobelli, who tied for second with 59s.

With 60s, the groups of Compton and Compton, and Bailey and Keizur were tied for third place.

The Day 1 gross score Honey Pot winners were Jesch and Miller with their 67s on the scorecards, one shot in front of Proctor and Alleman.

Krueger and Telles placed third after their 70 and both Cady and Patel claimed fourth with a 71.

The Compton duo grabbed top honors in the Day 2 Honey Pot event with a net score of 55, besting Biddle and Zanobelli (56).

Titus and Justesen had a 58 for third, Wall and Aichele added a 59 for fourth, and Kitchen and Schanno notched a 62 to come in fifth.

Jesch and Miller hit their third win with a combined 68, four shots ahead of Telles and Krueger (72).

Knight and Pifher (74) ended up third, and the two tandems of Proctor and Alleman and Briggs and Sherrell, tied with 75s for fourth place.

The Skins tournament is next, on May 20-21.