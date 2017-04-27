0

Larger than Life

A snail, found in a nearby flowerbed and placed on a rain-splashed porch railing for observation, crawls along the wet wood. An unusually wet spring has delayed planting for many gardners, and increased the number of snails and slugs in area gardens.

A snail, found in a nearby flowerbed and placed on a rain-splashed porch railing for observation, crawls along the wet wood. An unusually wet spring has delayed planting for many gardners, and increased the number of snails and slugs in area gardens. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Thursday, April 27, 2017

A snail, found in a nearby flowerbed and placed on a rain-splashed porch railing for observation, crawls along the wet wood. An unusually wet spring has delayed planting for many gardeners, and increased the number of snails and slugs in area gardens.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)