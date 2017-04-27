Letter to the Editor: Democracy

To the editor:

It’s interesting, isn’t it, how a single event can produce so many difference responses. Greg Walden’s town hall in The Dalles has done just that. My 2 cents, for what it is worth, is quite different from others who have written letters to the editor and op-ed pieces seen in The Dalles Chronicle.

I was there, with close to 500 in attendance, when each person came with the desire to be heard in some way. There were those who came in silent witness and those with prepared statements or questions.

There was a bit of discontent when a few, who could not be restrained by self-control, found themselves responding in less than polite ways. But most came as concerned citizens, filled with passion and in hopes of making a difference.

Democracy is a precious thing and something none of us should ever take for granted. It can also be a bit messy at times. But it always allows for voices to be heard, and not just allowed, but encouraged.

Thank you, Greg Walden, for coming to The Dalles, for giving her citizens a chance to express concern over current events and for staying an extra hour so more constituents could be heard.

It is by coming together out of concern for a common good that our country will find common ground. Democracy needs each of us to become involved, to be informed, and to work together.

The Oregonian called it hostile – I call it passionate. Call it what you will. I am grateful for the opportunity to witness democracy in action. Thank God for democracy.

Gretchen Kimsey

The Dalles