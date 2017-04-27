Letter to the Editor: Gift needed

To the editor:

As founding director of Planetree Health Resource Center, I learned sadly of its closure by Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s trustees and current administration.

When it opened June 2, 1992, the Resource Center was deemed a “gift to the community” by MCMC’s trustees, addressing a core Planetree tenet: confidential patient access to understandable, personalized health and medical information provided by qualified staff.

It reliably met the needs of countless patients and families through the years. Furthermore, the Resource Center was endowed for perpetuity through the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation.

The intent was a public as well as patient service: thus a location purposefully separated from the hospital campus for private as well as convenient access.

The notion that an online approach will meet most patients’ needs is misguided, given current health literacy data. The Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies measured U.S. health literacy in 2012 and found only 12 percent of U.S. adults proficient. That means most adults have difficulty understanding basic health information. Medical websites are great if you know how to navigate them, comprehend complex medical terminology, and can afford a computer with internet access. These are challenges that many have yet to overcome.

MCMC’s interim CEO Dianne Storby notes, “Medical libraries are more important than ever for hospitals and outpatient clinics, not for the buildings or thousands of volumes of printed copy, but the information they provide.”

Moving information from a physical to digital environment refutes her belief. Storby implies the hospital need only provide website links to satisfy people’s information needs. Yet such links cannot replace the human interface provided by qualified library staff, who help patients find and navigate that information. Patients have unique and specific concerns that require meaningful, informed research.

Library staff, in concert with patients, use their expertise to pinpoint relevant, understandable information. It may be a website, or it may be sharing information on Meals on Wheels and other community support services.

For nearly a quarter of a century, the Resource Center faithfully fulfilled its mission as an unbiased, trusted place for people to find accurate, relevant health and medical information. In this era of “information overload” and health care system complexity, it’s a shame the hospital has turned its back on its “gift to the community” – just when that gift is needed most.

Michele Spatz

The Dalles