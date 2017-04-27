For the Record for April 27, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 27, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Chance Michael Sendejas, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of probation violation.

Animal control responded to East 8th and Federal streets Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 3600 block of West 6th Street.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a customer passed off counterfeit currency the previous day.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after Police assisted the sheriff’s office with a search warrant.

Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 26, The Dalles, was arrested in the 900 block of Irvine Tuesday afternoon and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Tayler John Smith, 26, The Dalles, was arrested in the 900 block of Irvine Tuesday afternoon and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

A caller in the 1400 block of Nevada reported Tuesday afternoon her neighbor was harassing and threatening her. An officer talked to the neighbor, who was intoxicated, and asked him to keep his comments toward neighbors to himself and not be loud. He promised he would keep more to himself and apologized for being loud.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon her daughter lost her iPhone 6 at the carnival. The phone was believed to be in the possession the grandparents of a kid who attends Colonel Wright. The school was trying to contact the grandparents or the student to let them know they can turn the phone in to police.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon receiving a call from someone stating they were seeking donations for the school to advertise a sports schedule. She called the school and they said it was a scam. The caller wanted other businesses to be aware so they don’t get scammed.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday afternoon a group of cars consistently hang out in the parking lot, littering and harassing customers and staff.

She also heard from a nearby store employee that one of them might have a gun. The caller reported two vehicles just left after watching her. An officer arrived and three people were advised they could no longer loiter on the lot.

A caller in the 2200 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday afternoon that a man beat her car with a shovel and was headed down an alley. Police could not locate the man, but took a report for first-degree criminal mischief.

A caller reported a woman at Sixth and Cherry Heights was panhandling Tuesday afternoon and had a stroller with a blanket on it. Police contacted a couple and their child.The child seemed well fed, clean and generally happy. The couple had secured jobs that start later in the week and have a legal car seat for the child. They said they were panhandling until they got their first paychecks.

A caller in the 1200 block of Jordan reported Tuesday afternoon they were cleaning up a foreclosed home and every time they went back to clean some more, someone has dumped more garbage. They said they would look for identifying information in the garbage.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday evening a man cut his wrist. The man was taken to the hospital.

A caller in the 600 block of Cherry Heights reported early Wednesday they can hear a power tool and someone was trying to cut the lock off the door and get in the window, too. Police found the caller to be paranoid and delusional. He was leaving the property this morning.

Wasco County

Talon Jackson-Crain, 25, Willamina, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of parole violation. Robert Canfield Wusthoff, 41, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Paul Alex Miller, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of probation violation.

Sarah Sue Casey, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and five counts of recklessly endangering another person. William Jack Midland, 38, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of heroin within 1000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Nicholas Gage McCabe, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening near West 9th and Irvine streets and is accused of first-degree burglary. Faith Michele Mulvaney, was also arrested and is accused of first-degree burglary.

Near the intersection of Highway 30 and Tooley Terrace on Tuesday morning, a white, four-door car reportedly was driving on the wrong side of the road westbound on Highway 30. Deputies unable to locate the vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, a caller on Highway 197 near milepost 10 reported that for the past week, a silver Jeep Wrangler with a black top had been tailgating him every day. Caller said the Jeep was getting within one foot of his vehicle. The Jeep reportedly tailgated until an opening to pass came, and then sped away. Driver advised to call if tailgating happened again.

Lisa Marie Slickpoo, 33, Kamiah, Idaho, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of one count of DUII-alcohol and one count of failure to carry/present an operator’s license.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, April 26

Powerball – 1-15-18-26-51; Powerball: 26; Multiplier: 4

Megabucks – 1-7-10-14-16-25

Win for Life – 49-63-71-77

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-0-0-2; 4 p.m. 0-1-9-0; 7 p.m. 5-1-6-2; 10 p.m. 2-5-6-8

Lucky Lines – 1-5-12-14-20-23-26-32

Washington

Wednesday, April 26

Lotto – 4-14-17-28-31-33

Hit 5 – 11-22-23-25-36

Match 4 – 6-12-21-24

Daily Game – 5-2-8

Correction

A photo caption on a March 22 story incorrectly stated a visit by author Sherman Alexie was funded by the North Wasco County School District Scholarship Foundation. The foundation made no contribution to the visit.