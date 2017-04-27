TD has promising effort in Madras

The Dalles boys’ tennis team traveled to Madras Saturday for a double dual against Bend and Mountain View, as the team posted a handful of wins, which gave head coach Shea MacNab a feeling of optimism.

“We have only had two teams play on the second day of district in the past two years, but based on these results in Madras, districts should be exciting this year,” MacNab said.

Against Bend, the Hawks picked up victories at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, and then they came out on top in No. 2 doubles and No. 2 singles action against Mountain View.



Normally a No. 3 singles player, Pedro Lopez hit the courts as the Hawks’ No. 2 player and swept both of his matches.

“Pedro had a very impressive showing on his part and that should be a huge confidence-builder heading into the last couple weeks before districts,” MacNab said.

Bustamante and Martin had a marathon battle in a match against Mountain View and fought all the way to the third-set tiebreaker round before coming away with the clutch win.

All season long, this duo has always displayed grittiness on the court, which should serve them well down the stretch.

“They actually had to win back-to-back tiebreakers to win the set and it was a lot of fun watching them fight for each point,” MacNab said of his No. 2 singles duo. “They simply wanted to win and they did.”

With district play coming up on May 12-13, MacNab knows his squad can compete with anyone, especially the likes of Hermiston, Bend, Mountain View and Hood River Valley.

“Summit will be the dominant team once again, but we have a great opportunity to have two-to-four singles and doubles teams play on the second day at districts,” MacNab said. “Every match will be a battle. I anticipate some long matches. It will all come down to who wants it the most and makes the best in-match adjustments to squeeze out every point possible.”